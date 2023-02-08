ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Delain’s grandiose new album Dark Waters is the sound of a band utterly reborn

By Dannii Leivers
Louder
Louder
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIgod_0kgJ7kc400

When the news broke in February 2021 that every member of Delain had quit, bar keyboardist Martijn Westerholt, many fans thought the symphonic metallers were finished. The split came out of the blue; only a year before, the band had released their horribly named, but musically impressive sixth album, Apocalypse & Chill , which had propelled them to another level. And while Martijn vowed to continue as a solo project, many wondered whether the Delain name could survive, not least given the departure of Charlotte Wessels, who had been their voice and face for 16 years.

They needn’t have worried; Dark Waters sees Delain rebuilt from the ashes. Last August, Martijn announced the return of original guitarist Ronald Landa and original drummer Sander Zoer, and unveiled Ludovico Cioffi and Diana Leah as his new bassist and singer respectively, ensuring they’d march forward with both familiarity and freshness.

This feels like a band reborn: grandiose and fizzing with bright energy. Lead single The Quest And The Curse sets the bar high, with Diana, whose pure and powerful vocals pose more than a passing resemblance to Charlotte’s, leading a bejewelled chorus twinkling among dramatic orchestration and barks from Ronald Landa. On the atmospheric Mirror Of Night and Tainted Hearts , symphonic and power metal influences are tempered by sparkling pop sensibilities that drive the band’s new incarnation home. Moth To A Flame is deliciously cheesy, borrowing retro riffs from the Battle Beast playbook, but it’s the choir-led drama of Invictus, which features ex- Nightwish bassist Marko Hietala’s distinctive yowl, that leads things to a thrilling, overblown apex.

Delain have often found themselves overlooked in favour of their more bombastic peers, but Dark Waters sees them stand defiantly alone. Quite the comeback.

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Roger Waters is re-recording Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon: “We all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it”

Roger Waters has revealed that he is currently re-recording Pink Floyd’s iconic album Dark Side Of The Moon. In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph’s Tristram Fane Saunders, Rogers revealed that he had been re-recording the LP from scratch without the knowledge of his former bandmates. The reworked album already exists in completed form, with Saunders presented with a listen of the record in full during the interview.
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Louder

Louder

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy