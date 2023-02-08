Read full article on original website
Related
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mitch Trubisky has no reason to work with the Steelers on a new contract
When Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke to the media at the end of the season, he hinted that the team wants to keep quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the roster. But at this point, Trubisky holds all the leverage in this situation and has no reason to make life easier for the Steelers.
Chiefs star has bold message for Joe Burrow
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in this year’s Super Bowl last month with an AFC Championship game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, defeating Joe Burrow and the Bengals in thrilling fashion thanks in no small part to a crucial play from star defensive end Chris Jones. The Bengals had a chance to take Read more... The post Chiefs star has bold message for Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Jerry Jones' comments on the Eagles has Johnson, Lurie confused
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Eagles have had real success betting it all for a year and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie have no idea what Jones is talking about.
Giants' Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka finalists for two bad coaching jobs
It’s good to see talented men get head coaching opportunities in the NFL these days. Two of the New York Giants’ coordinators, Mike Kafka (offense) and Wink Martindale (defense), are both being seriously considered for head coaching gigs this offseason. Kafka, in his first year as the Giants...
Big Blue View
A Mock Draft I'd be Thrilled with!
Now that the Senior Bowl is done I did my first mock draft on the PFN simulator. I made three assumptions about our top 3 free agents. I'm assuming Jones and Barkley to be resigned and Julian Love leaves in free agency. Round 1. When on the clock in round...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/9: Learning from Eagles, Thomas contract, Kelce praises Bellinger, more
Isn’t it obvious? Prioritize the offensive and defensive lines. Sirianni and Roseman seem to feel that they have their franchise QB in Hurts. But equally, if 2022 turns out to have been fool’s gold and Jones regresses in 2023, then the Giants need to have the courage of their convictions and move on. Having a young QB drafted on Day 2 or even early on Day 3 waiting in the wings, as the Eagles did with Hurts, would make the decision easier.
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
Yardbarker
Brian Schottenheimer was the safe hire for the Dallas Cowboys
On Saturday, the Cowboys announced they hired Brain Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator. After four seasons, the Cowboys finally moved on from Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season as a coaching analyst for the Cowboys. Even with Schottenheimer hired as the offensive coordinator, Cowboys head coach Mike...
Big Blue View
Wild but more toned down approach to 2023 offseason
Ok so I posted a while ago about a crazy offseason spending spree. Here is a more measured approach. I’m still restructuring Williams and Jackson. I’m also cutting Holmes. Get more cap space to the tune of 9-14 million. I’m tagging and trading Barkley, presumably for a 2...
Big Blue View
What the Giants need to reach the next year's Super Bowl
The tide certainly appears to be changing for the New York Giants with the appointment of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen seemingly having worked wonders for the organization. Arguably one of the worst teams in the NFL in recent times, Big Blue managed to turn things around exceptionally well given the constraints and limitations the franchise had to deal with following years of poor running at the top.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Talking draft with Emory Hunt
Emory Hunt of CBS Sports and Football Gameplan joins this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to talk NFL Draft and New York Giants. 1:45 — The latest on Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale. 7:30 — Seven all-star games for Emory Hunt. 10:00 — Some...
Big Blue View
Ex-Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo ready for the Super Bowl
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, many have been quick to dub the game the “Andy Reid Bowl,” thanks to the Chiefs’ legendary head coach’s ties to both storied franchises. What some might not realize, though, is that there is another man on Reid’s staff with previous experience in the City of Brotherly Love: defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Big Blue View
3 biggest 2023 NFL Scouting Combine snubs
There will be 319 NFL Draft hopefuls descending upon Indianapolis in a couple of weeks or the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Which players not invited to Indianapolis could be considered Combine snubs?. I asked BBV’s Chris Pflum for his thoughts. Here are his three biggest Combine snubs:. Mohamoud Diabate...
Big Blue View
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
Comments / 0