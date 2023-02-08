ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City is lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal employees

New York City will no longer require municipal employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, about a year and a half after the policy was implemented. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday "this is the right moment for the decision" because currently, more than 96% of city employees are vaccinated, and 80% of all New Yorkers have received at least two doses of the vaccine.
Verywell Health

You No Longer Need a Positive COVID Test to Receive Paxlovid

Under new rules just issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), you no longer need a positive COVID-19 test to get a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that treats the virus. The FDA revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for both Paxlovid and Lagevrio on Wednesday. Fact sheets...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
WPTV

Cancer patient says new treatment performed better than chemotherapy

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a treatment for the most common form of blood cancer, which is showing promise in patients. "I wanted to do this treatment because I wanted everybody to benefit from it. To me, it's a miracle; it’s a whole different thing from chemo,” said Juan Lee, a cancer patient.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Healthline

How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?

A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
WFAE

Biden speech acknowledges immigration and pathway to citizenship issues

The people watching last night's State of the Union speech include Yalidy Matos, who is at Rutgers, where she studies politics and its intersection with American diversity, things like race and gender. Welcome to the program. YALIDY MATOS: Thank you so much, Steve. Thanks for having me. INSKEEP: OK. So...
WebMD

Phase III Trial Reports Promising Results for New COVID Treatment

Feb. 9, 2023 – Results from a phase III trial of a new COVID-19 treatment showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or long ER visits by half. “The data look quite promising and other treatments have now fallen by the wayside," Paul Sax, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told USA Today. Sax was not involved in the research.
WFAE

Fact Check: Did 'Diamond and Silk' pundit die from COVID-19?

It’s time for a fact-check of North Carolina politics. This week we’re looking at claims made about the death of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway. She and her sister became famous as the online conservative commentators and Trump superfans "Diamond and Silk." After Hardaway’s death at age 51...
pharmacytimes.com

Molecular Biology, Treatment, and Ongoing Global Management of Hepatitis

Prior to the development of vaccines and direct-acting antivirals, hepatitis infections were treated through methods of prevention. The discovery of the origin of hepatitis dates back to Hippocrates. Defined in its name as inflammation in the liver, the first encounter with hepatitis was regarded as epidemic jaundice, first reported in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Real Health

Behind the Study That Led to FDA Approval of Brukinsa for Leukemia and Lymphoma

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the FDA approved zanubrutinib (brand name Brukinsa), a next-generation BTK inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The approval was based, in part, on findings from the ALPINE trial, led by Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
