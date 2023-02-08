Read full article on original website
Related
A One-Shot COVID-19 Treatment Shows Promise
The drug interferon lambda may represent a new generation of antiviral treatment. But it will likely be available overseas before the U.S
New York City is lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal employees
New York City will no longer require municipal employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, about a year and a half after the policy was implemented. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday "this is the right moment for the decision" because currently, more than 96% of city employees are vaccinated, and 80% of all New Yorkers have received at least two doses of the vaccine.
Biden's speech comes with opioid epidemic having become a deadly public health crisis
As President Biden gives his State of the Union address, his administration is struggling to stem a devastating wave of fentanyl deaths. Here's how the opioid crisis has evolved in deadly ways.
You No Longer Need a Positive COVID Test to Receive Paxlovid
Under new rules just issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), you no longer need a positive COVID-19 test to get a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that treats the virus. The FDA revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for both Paxlovid and Lagevrio on Wednesday. Fact sheets...
If Medicare or Social Security won't see cuts, what does that mean Medicaid?
Biden said he and Republicans in Congress are in agreement — there will be no cuts to Medicare or Social Security related to the the debt ceiling. Experts wonder if that means Medicaid might be cut.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
An experimental COVID treatment could be a promising alternative to Paxlovid, study finds
Study shows an experimental antiviral shot of interferon lambda prevented 51% of hospitalizations among vaccinated people. But it's not yet available.
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid with end of 'continuous coverage' requirement
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency. While the public...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Good News Network
Revolutionary Structure for Cancer-Killing Vaccines Could Make Treatments 3x More Effective
Cancer-killing vaccines could be made drastically more potent, according to scientists at Northwestern University, who say their new technology would arm vaccines with a “powerful weapon with which to kill cancer”. By changing its architecture, their vaccine was able to double the number of T-cells (a type of...
WPTV
Cancer patient says new treatment performed better than chemotherapy
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a treatment for the most common form of blood cancer, which is showing promise in patients. "I wanted to do this treatment because I wanted everybody to benefit from it. To me, it's a miracle; it’s a whole different thing from chemo,” said Juan Lee, a cancer patient.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
Biden speech acknowledges immigration and pathway to citizenship issues
The people watching last night's State of the Union speech include Yalidy Matos, who is at Rutgers, where she studies politics and its intersection with American diversity, things like race and gender. Welcome to the program. YALIDY MATOS: Thank you so much, Steve. Thanks for having me. INSKEEP: OK. So...
WebMD
Phase III Trial Reports Promising Results for New COVID Treatment
Feb. 9, 2023 – Results from a phase III trial of a new COVID-19 treatment showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or long ER visits by half. “The data look quite promising and other treatments have now fallen by the wayside," Paul Sax, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told USA Today. Sax was not involved in the research.
Fact Check: Did 'Diamond and Silk' pundit die from COVID-19?
It’s time for a fact-check of North Carolina politics. This week we’re looking at claims made about the death of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway. She and her sister became famous as the online conservative commentators and Trump superfans "Diamond and Silk." After Hardaway’s death at age 51...
pharmacytimes.com
Molecular Biology, Treatment, and Ongoing Global Management of Hepatitis
Prior to the development of vaccines and direct-acting antivirals, hepatitis infections were treated through methods of prevention. The discovery of the origin of hepatitis dates back to Hippocrates. Defined in its name as inflammation in the liver, the first encounter with hepatitis was regarded as epidemic jaundice, first reported in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Behind the Study That Led to FDA Approval of Brukinsa for Leukemia and Lymphoma
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the FDA approved zanubrutinib (brand name Brukinsa), a next-generation BTK inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The approval was based, in part, on findings from the ALPINE trial, led by Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
