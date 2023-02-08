The purpose of Metathing is to provide a mechanism for bringing real-world objects into the metaverse in the form of fully functional NFT. Through AI and the BSC and ETH blockchains, Metathings makes it possible for any physical item to be uploaded to the virtual Metaverse in three-dimensional form as NFT. The first generation of artificial intelligence object modelling is implemented in the distributed ledger. To finish their mission, Meta Things will use blockchain technology to send 3D models created by AI into the metaverse. After the mapping, reshaping, geometry, texture generator, and texture mash processes are complete, the imported object will be rendered. In addition, the acquired items will be exchanged for NFT. As a result, AI products will have a smooth transition into the metaverse.

3 DAYS AGO