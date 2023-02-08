ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Statsig expands its free feature management tools

The new allowance in the free plan, which previously allowed for 5 million events per month, is now 500 million events, which, according to the company, means that all but its largest customers will now be able to use this core part of its service for free. It’s worth stressing...
Woonsocket Call

zycrypto.com

Meet MetaThings, the Real-World Environment In The Metaverse

The purpose of Metathing is to provide a mechanism for bringing real-world objects into the metaverse in the form of fully functional NFT. Through AI and the BSC and ETH blockchains, Metathings makes it possible for any physical item to be uploaded to the virtual Metaverse in three-dimensional form as NFT. The first generation of artificial intelligence object modelling is implemented in the distributed ledger. To finish their mission, Meta Things will use blockchain technology to send 3D models created by AI into the metaverse. After the mapping, reshaping, geometry, texture generator, and texture mash processes are complete, the imported object will be rendered. In addition, the acquired items will be exchanged for NFT. As a result, AI products will have a smooth transition into the metaverse.
thefastmode.com

Cohere Launches New Automated MU-MIMO Beamforming Solution

Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, has launched a new automated MU-MIMO beamforming solution for calibrating 4G and 5G networks using existing network and spectrum assets. The new Dynamic Network Alignment (DNA) solution applies the latest...
decrypt.co

Tron Launches $100M AI Development Fund

The AI development fund will encourage the creation of applications on Tron using tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Smart contract blockchain Tron is leaning into the artificial intelligence revolution with the launch of a new $100 million AI development fund. The aim of the fund is to encourage developers...
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
aiexpress.io

Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts

Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
crypto-economy.com

Another Web3 Acceleration Initiative; Fujitsu Enters the Game

Fujitsu is the latest tech giant to enter the metaverse and Web3 competition with a new acceleration program. According to The FinTech Times, Fujitsu will run a Web3 acceleration platform to provide everything needed for a Web3 product. Blockchain-based service APIs, high-computing technologies, simulations, and AI are some of the offerings in this program.
Apple Insider

Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
NPR

Microsoft revamps Bing search engine to use artificial intelligence

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine on Tuesday that incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, which company executives hope will help it eventually dethrone Google as the No. 1 search service. Microsoft is teaming up with OpenAI, the San Francisco research lab behind...
BBC

Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares

Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...

