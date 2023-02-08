Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Statsig expands its free feature management tools
The new allowance in the free plan, which previously allowed for 5 million events per month, is now 500 million events, which, according to the company, means that all but its largest customers will now be able to use this core part of its service for free. It’s worth stressing...
Woonsocket Call
The Best Place to Learn Blockchain & Web Development Skills is at Codeofcode.org
Today, codeofcode.org is pleased to announce the launch of our new website, offering aspiring coders and web developers the opportunity to learn coding skills from the comfort of their own homes. Codeofcode.org was founded by best-selling author Yasin H. Cakal and offers a wide range of courses and materials to help you become a proficient coder, no matter your skill level.
zycrypto.com
Meet MetaThings, the Real-World Environment In The Metaverse
The purpose of Metathing is to provide a mechanism for bringing real-world objects into the metaverse in the form of fully functional NFT. Through AI and the BSC and ETH blockchains, Metathings makes it possible for any physical item to be uploaded to the virtual Metaverse in three-dimensional form as NFT. The first generation of artificial intelligence object modelling is implemented in the distributed ledger. To finish their mission, Meta Things will use blockchain technology to send 3D models created by AI into the metaverse. After the mapping, reshaping, geometry, texture generator, and texture mash processes are complete, the imported object will be rendered. In addition, the acquired items will be exchanged for NFT. As a result, AI products will have a smooth transition into the metaverse.
thefastmode.com
Cohere Launches New Automated MU-MIMO Beamforming Solution
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, has launched a new automated MU-MIMO beamforming solution for calibrating 4G and 5G networks using existing network and spectrum assets. The new Dynamic Network Alignment (DNA) solution applies the latest...
decrypt.co
Tron Launches $100M AI Development Fund
The AI development fund will encourage the creation of applications on Tron using tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Smart contract blockchain Tron is leaning into the artificial intelligence revolution with the launch of a new $100 million AI development fund. The aim of the fund is to encourage developers...
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
Google is investing $300M in an OpenAI challenger that will take on ChatGPT while focusing on A.I. safety
Anthropic emphasizes A.I. safety and includes leaders who left OpenAI over worries it was prioritizing business concerns.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
morningbrew.com
Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo
Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
aiexpress.io
Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts
Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
crypto-economy.com
Another Web3 Acceleration Initiative; Fujitsu Enters the Game
Fujitsu is the latest tech giant to enter the metaverse and Web3 competition with a new acceleration program. According to The FinTech Times, Fujitsu will run a Web3 acceleration platform to provide everything needed for a Web3 product. Blockchain-based service APIs, high-computing technologies, simulations, and AI are some of the offerings in this program.
Apple Insider
Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
futurumresearch.com
Zoho Workplace Unveils Trident, a UC-focused Desktop App, Along With Updates to its Workplace Suite
Analyst Take: I viewed Zoho Workplace’s launch of Trident this week as indicative of the Zoho team’s commitment to continuous innovation. Even more impressive is that Zoho rolled out myriad updates to its Workplace suite without raising prices, which is a significant value prop in challenging economic times.
techxplore.com
Limits to computing: A computer scientist explains why even in the age of AI, some problems are just too difficult
Empowered by artificial intelligence technologies, computers today can engage in convincing conversations with people, compose songs, paint paintings, play chess and go, and diagnose diseases, to name just a few examples of their technological prowess. These successes could be taken to indicate that computation has no limits. To see if...
NPR
Microsoft revamps Bing search engine to use artificial intelligence
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine on Tuesday that incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, which company executives hope will help it eventually dethrone Google as the No. 1 search service. Microsoft is teaming up with OpenAI, the San Francisco research lab behind...
Google unveils its ChatGPT rival
Google on Monday unveiled a new chatbot tool dubbed "Bard" in an apparent bid to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT.
BBC
Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares
Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...
We tried the AI-powered version of Microsoft Bing. Its huge, user-friendly search box and detailed responses make it so much better than Google.
Insider gave the search engine Bing a try after Microsoft announced the integration of an AI language tool it said is more powerful than ChatGPT.
