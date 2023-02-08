Read full article on original website
realhomes.com
Buy these food containers and you'll never throw away fruit and veggies again
Remember when we used to keep fruit and veggies in our fridge in their original packaging? (Or maybe you're guilty of still doing that?) Well, gone are the days of having to throw out your five a day after a short stay in the fridge. I've been using the latest innovation in meal prep and food storage, and it's safe to say I'll never be buying cheap meal prep containers or single-use food storage bags again.
AOL Corp
These 10 affordable home finds — all under $20 — deserve their cult-fave status on Amazon
Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. We've read through scores of Amazon reviews to bring you 10 well-loved home must-haves. All under $20, they're a perfect way to solve life's little home problems — or fix issues you didn't even know you had.
The Microwave Is No Longer Your Kitchen’s Greatest Eyesore
Add a pop of personality to your kitchen with these visually pleasing appliances.
CNET
Best Microwave for 2023
If you're someone who likes preparing meals, whether that's with ingredients shopped by yourself or from meal kits and grocery delivery services, then a microwave can be your best friend. Microwaves get a bad wrap, but they're actually helpful assistants in the kitchen if you know how to use them properly. With thousands of options on the market, however, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your money and trusting your meals with.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Deals on High Chairs, Strollers, and More Baby Products
Having a baby is never easy on the wallet, so finding any way to save on all the things you need is always going to be helpful. But whether you’re a new parent or a seasoned pro, having a little one on the way often leaves you with little time to comparison shop.
The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists
This "healthy" breakfast staple can be loaded with sugar. Here are the brands experts trust.
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
Motley Fool
5 of the Best Costco Deals for February 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. You may want to add these to...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $6
Aldi is stocking its shelves with affordable snacks, entrées, and desserts that are perfect for Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday.
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
CNET
How Much Can You Save by Using a Space Heater? We Do the Math
Using a space heater to target rooms you're using instead of heating the entire house is a surefire way to trim money off of your monthly energy spend. Space heaters cost about 20 cents per hour to operate, give or take, which is a whole lot cheaper than central heat for a home of almost any size. Bigger homes and those in colder climates cost even more to heat, so the net savings you'll see using a space heater is even greater for folks with high energy bills.
livingetc.com
5 things to plant in containers during February to bring some joy and color to your backyard
With spring just around the corner many of us are eager to get busy in our backyards, but where should we start? Bridging the gap between winter and spring, February is somewhat of a transitional month when it comes to gardening, and there are plenty of plants we can pot up right now that offer beautiful blooms this time of year.
This Woman's Basic Grocery List Cost $10 In 2020, $11 In 2022, And A Whole Lot More In 2023
"Towards the end of 2020, I went to Walmart and purchased everything for $10.09 and made a week's worth of meals for one person. This week I went back again and purchased those same items..."
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
Tri-City Herald
Armour, Kroger, Walmart store brands among canned meat recall on contamination threat
A recall that’s big all over — canned food colossus Conagra Brands, 2.5 million pounds of product, the brands of two U.S. brobdingnagian grocers in Walmart and Kroger) — mostly concerns possible contamination of a tiny food: Vienna sausages. And, though nine brands are involved in this...
AOL Corp
A winter dilemma: Does your car really need to be warmed up before use?
For decades now, up through modern times, neighborhoods across the United States have been inundated with the winter ritual of residents walking outside in the morning to warm up their cars. However, debates have sprung up about the need to spend that extra time before taking off on a wintry day.
