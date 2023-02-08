ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realhomes.com

Buy these food containers and you'll never throw away fruit and veggies again

Remember when we used to keep fruit and veggies in our fridge in their original packaging? (Or maybe you're guilty of still doing that?) Well, gone are the days of having to throw out your five a day after a short stay in the fridge. I've been using the latest innovation in meal prep and food storage, and it's safe to say I'll never be buying cheap meal prep containers or single-use food storage bags again.
AOL Corp

These 10 affordable home finds — all under $20 — deserve their cult-fave status on Amazon

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. We've read through scores of Amazon reviews to bring you 10 well-loved home must-haves. All under $20, they're a perfect way to solve life's little home problems — or fix issues you didn't even know you had.
CNET

Best Microwave for 2023

If you're someone who likes preparing meals, whether that's with ingredients shopped by yourself or from meal kits and grocery delivery services, then a microwave can be your best friend. Microwaves get a bad wrap, but they're actually helpful assistants in the kitchen if you know how to use them properly. With thousands of options on the market, however, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your money and trusting your meals with.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Deals on High Chairs, Strollers, and More Baby Products

Having a baby is never easy on the wallet, so finding any way to save on all the things you need is always going to be helpful. But whether you’re a new parent or a seasoned pro, having a little one on the way often leaves you with little time to comparison shop.
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Motley Fool

5 of the Best Costco Deals for February 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. You may want to add these to...
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
CNET

How Much Can You Save by Using a Space Heater? We Do the Math

Using a space heater to target rooms you're using instead of heating the entire house is a surefire way to trim money off of your monthly energy spend. Space heaters cost about 20 cents per hour to operate, give or take, which is a whole lot cheaper than central heat for a home of almost any size. Bigger homes and those in colder climates cost even more to heat, so the net savings you'll see using a space heater is even greater for folks with high energy bills.
MAINE STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy