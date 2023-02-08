Read full article on original website
Related
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho
In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
This Idaho Destination is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the Country
Idaho is home to many married people, and as was mentioned last week, the single and dating life here can be a little rough. It may be affordable to date, but dating opportunities are limited in Idaho, but if you can find someone and you end up getting to the point where you decide to spend your life together, you may want to rule out a destination wedding, because one of the best places to get married in the United States is already in Idaho. Where is the best place to get married in the country, where is the worst, and where is the best place in Idaho?
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Building the Perfect Super Bowl Platter Only an Idahoan Would Enjoy
The Super Bowl is this weekend, and it is typically the most-watched television event in the world every year. This year the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles, and while not everyone will care who wins or about the game, most people will watch for the commercials, the movie trailers, the halftime show, the game, or attend a party for the food. When it comes to food, choosing what to serve is a big responsibility. Choosing the right things to make and how much to serve is crucial, and here are some foods you can serve for the perfect Idaho Super Bowl platter.
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
New Lithium Mine Near Idaho Gets the Green Light Over Green Grief
The greenies have a conundrum. They want green energy to power the future. They don’t want to get the goods needed to make it happen. I found a story at this link that explains how granola gobblers are caught between a rock and a hard place. Not far from southwest Idaho is a mountain pass in Nevada. It may contain vast reserves of lithium. The mineral powers the batteries they need for the transition to a wholly electric economy.
Get A Whiff Of Idaho’s French Fry Perfume Off Your Lover’s Neck
Valentine's Day is less than a week away. Deciding on what to give your partner or spouse on the most romantic day of the year can be tough for some people, but one Idaho company believes it might have the solution all bottled up for you. My wife and I...
New Director Chosen to Lead Idaho Department of Fish and Game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who has worked his entire professional career for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will now lead the department as director. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission offered Deputy Director Jim Fredericks the job as the director this week. Fredericks has been the deputy director for the department since 2021 and has been employed since 1994. He replaces retiring Director Ed Schriever who has been with the department for nearly 40 years.
2 Percent of St. Luke’s Employees to be Let Go
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the major health care providers in Southern Idaho plans to reduce it's workforce by 2 percent amid what it calls a "challenging financial, operating environment." St. Luke's Health System announced on Wednesday it would eliminate jobs in the non-clinical and administrative areas in Idaho. The President and CEO Chris Roth said in a statement that the healthcare provider's expenses are going up faster than the rate at which it gets paid for it's services. St. Luke's employs about 16,000 people and the lay-offs represent about 350 people; about 150 positions have already been removed through retirements and departures while less than 200 filled positions will be eliminated by spring.
Idaho Leaders: ‘Deep Concerns’ Regarding Lava Ridge Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor, congressman, and senators are raising concerns regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project in the Magic Valley. In a letter sent to the Idaho director for the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Jim Risch, and Sen. Mike Crapo expressed "deep concerns" regarding the lack of public support for the proposed electricity-generating wind farm in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.
Idahoans With Crazy Outdoor Skills Can Apply For New Alone Season
If you're familiar with the reality series Alone, then you understand it takes a very unique individual to outlast all other contestants. All indications are pointing to a new season of the highly-popular survival reality series, and the show's creator has given some pointers on how Idaho fans can get on the show.
Idaho Men Spend 7 Hrs A Year Seeking Refuge In Toilet, Data Says
The bathroom in our homes isn't just used to handle the natural (or unnatural) release of body fluids and waste. Locking the door to our toilets is also done as a means to attain security, peace and quiet, and an exit from potential conflict. I'll admit it. I do some...
This Local Magic Valley Store Quietly Moves to New Address
With so many stores closing and new ones opening in the last few years, it is hard to keep track of all of them. It seems weekly that stores close in the Magic Valley, and days or weeks later something new has moved in. One day a store will be where it has always been, and a few days or weeks later, you drive by and without notice, it is gone. This has become the norm, but sometimes when a store disappears from its location, it isn't because the store closed. One store in the Magic Valley recently disappeared, but the owner has confirmed that they aren't closed or strictly online, instead they have changed locations.
Best Places to Hide From Nuclear Blast in Idaho!
I think my studio is safe. It faces west and the blast wave will probably come from the northeast or northwest. Either Idaho National laboratory or Mountain Home Air Force Base. I suppose will get a wave from the south as Hill Air Force Base is probably on a target...
Do Idahoans Think Biden Took Too Long Taking Out Chinese Balloon?
For the past week, the biggest news story perhaps in the world has centered around the two Chinese "weather balloons" that have been tracked over North and Latin America. Over the weekend, one was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, which has created further tensions between the United States and Chinese military forces.
Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0