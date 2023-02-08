Ella Jo Baker was a by occupation an activist from the day she was born. A woman of many words, she used her voice to advocate for those who couldn’t, or needed her help. Baker is a big part of the history of Black Americans, without her efforts we would not be in the positions we are today. She is best known for her criticisms of both racism in American culture and sexism in the civil rights movement. Biographer Barbara Ransby calls her “One of the most important American leaders of the twentieth century and perhaps the most influential women in the civil right movement.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO