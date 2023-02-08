Read full article on original website
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was almost engaged to a woman of a different race
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January and Black History Month follows in February. During this time school children often write reports on Dr. King and the same facts are mentioned year after year and decade after decade. We hear about the I Have a Dream speech and how he was assassinated and not much more. There are some facts about the Civil Rights leader that are no widely known that are quite interesting like the fact that before he met Coretta Scott King he was close to marrying Betty Moitz a woman of a different race.
Essence
First Look: Target’s Black Beyond Measure Collection For Black History Month
The curated collection is a compilation of products made by Black artists that encompass joy. Check out the home and wellness goods that we can't get enough of. This year Target is kicking off Black History Month by honoring Black business owners and creators for its eighth consecutive year. They’re elevating the voices of Black artists, creators, entrepreneurs, team members, and communities through authentic storytelling, content, and products that honor the cultural influence and intersectionality of the Black community with the 2023 Black Beyond Measure campaign and collection.
9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids
While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
Black History Month: Ida B. Wells-Barnett
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ida B. Wells-Barnett was a co-founder of the NAACP and a fearless journalist who wrote articles about the horrors of lynching of Black Americans.Wells was a mother and businesswoman.She co-owned a newspaper in Memphis, but her articles were printed in numerous Black newspapers.She moved to Chicago and continued to write investigative articles with data and photos.In 2020, Wells was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for her journalistic work.Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.
WBBJ
Black History Month • Ella Joe Baker
Ella Jo Baker was a by occupation an activist from the day she was born. A woman of many words, she used her voice to advocate for those who couldn’t, or needed her help. Baker is a big part of the history of Black Americans, without her efforts we would not be in the positions we are today. She is best known for her criticisms of both racism in American culture and sexism in the civil rights movement. Biographer Barbara Ransby calls her “One of the most important American leaders of the twentieth century and perhaps the most influential women in the civil right movement.”
allhiphop.com
BLACK HISTORY: Ben Crump Becomes First Practicing Black Person To Have Law School Named After Him
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the man behind justice campaigns for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and so many more, has made history. According to the Washington Informer, the College of Law at St. Thomas University will be changing its name to the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, making it the first law school in the United States to be named after a practicing Black attorney.
Jemele Hill on Tyre Nichols: 'Police were never, by design, supposed to protect Black people'
Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill on Wednesday opened Vanderbilt University's slate of Black History Month events with a seething analysis of policing in America. As the keynote speaker for the 15th annual Murray Lecture, Hill reflected on the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. She spoke at the event hours after Nichols was buried approximately 200 miles away in Memphis. ...
Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: John Mercer Langston
He was the founding Dean of the law school at Howard University and helped create the department and was the first President of what is now Virginia State University and historically Black College.
