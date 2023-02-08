Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
35 adorable Valentine's Day jewelry pieces for your sweetheart — starting at $5
Is there anything better than getting a pretty necklace or pair of earrings for Valentine’s Day? We think not. A favorite part of gift-giving on Valentine’s Day isn’t about how much your partner spent or where they got the piece of jewelry — it’s about seeing their face light up whenever you open the box. They're always so proud of whatever they picked out, and there’s truly nothing better than seeing someone smile when exchanging gifts.
sixtyandme.com
5 Tips on How to Celebrate Yourself this Valentine’s Day!
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! Perhaps you’ve boycotted the “Hallmark ” holiday, or you embrace it with fun for yourself, your partner, and galantines. Whether you are in a partnership or flying solo, there is no better time than this month to turn inwards and spend some time acknowledging how amazing you are.
Action News Jax
Walmart’s ‘breakup bear’ is there for you this Valentine’s Day
If this Valentine's Day means a breakup, Walmart is there for you.
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
Elite Daily
Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day 2023 Doughnuts Include So Much Chocolate
Love is in the air at Krispy Kreme, well to be more specific, heart-shaped doughnuts are in the boxes. The company launched its lineup of Valentine’s Day 2023 doughnuts on Jan. 30, and with all-new goodies featuring Hershey’s chocolate, this one true (food) pairing is the best of both worlds.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Cult of Mac
Gift your valentine 2 dozen roses without breaking the bank
February has arrived, which means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Don’t become one of the unfortunate folks who approach this holiday unprepared — and overspend at the last minute out of desperation. Roses are a time-tested winner when considering what to get for your Valentine,...
Valentines Day Gifts - Homemade with Love ❤️
Valentines Day is right around the corner. It’s less than 2 weeks away... are you ready? Prepared? Excited? Don’t care? If you don’t care this isn’t the article for you. If your excited read on...
iheart.com
Why it's actually good to be single on Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is often associated with couples celebrating their love for one another, but for those who are single, it can be a source of frustration and disappointment. However, being single on Valentine's Day can actually be a positive thing. There are several reasons why being single on this holiday can be a good thing, including increased independence, the opportunity to focus on self-care, and the chance to spend time with friends.
This NJ Irish pub has a unique Valentine’s Day celebration
Valentine's Day has been celebrated as a day of romance since the 14th century. It's not celebrated in all countries, but a fair amount including the U.S., Canada, England, Australia, Argentina, France, Mexico and a few others. Not everyone is thrilled when that day on the calendar comes around. So,...
Valentine’s Day: Marketing scam or day to celebrate love?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day is a day to remind your partner how much you love them and shower them with hugs and kisses. But since when was Valentine’s Day a holiday that even involved spending money in order to give love? Sometimes it may seem that this holiday is more about gifting love […]
8 Date Ideas To Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re looking for some new things to try this year, look no further. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! Whether your relationship is fresh or you’ve been committed for a […] The post 8 Date Ideas To Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day appeared first on 92 Q.
10 Squishmallow Toys Your Child Will Love This Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is a special time of year for everyone, including children. It’s a chance to show little ones how much you love and care for them, and what better way to do that than with a new toy? Award-winning plush Squishmallows are the perfect way to add a little fun and excitement to your child’s Valentine’s Day, and there are plenty of Valentine’s-themed options to choose from.
marthastewart.com
Martha's Valentine's Day CBD Gummy Box Is Back—and It's Currently 25 Percent Off
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With the pressure of finding the perfect bunch of red roses or planning a romantic dinner for two, it's safe to say that Valentine's Day can be overwhelming. If you've been struggling to find the perfect gift for your significant other this year, consider the search over. Our founder's limited-edition Valentine's Day CBD gummy box is back—and it's currently 25 percent off when you use code HEART25 at checkout.
KHON2
Hawaiian Host Unveils Valentine’s Day Boxes
Hawaiian Host is feeling the love! It’s offering Valentine’s Day boxes for that special someone in your life. The company is also introducing a new flavor: strawberries & cream! It’s crafted using white chocolate and infused with strawberries. Make Hawaiian Host a part of your Valentine’s list....
Happy Valentine's Day! Macy's Is Offering Up to 70% Off Jewelry
Macy's Valentine's Day jewelry sale is here and is offering up to 70 off some gorgeous pieces.
Daily Californian
Activities to try for a self-care Valentine's Day
Whether it’s another year of being single or your very first, you don’t necessarily need a romantic partner to indulge in Valentine’s Day festivities. The Clog has some self-care ideas to make the most out of your Cupid’s Day, whether that’s staying in or going out.
winemag.com
10 Proseccos for a Romantic Valentine’s Day
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. You might have your perfect...
Miniature Dog Charms That Parents Can Proudly Wear Are the Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts
These are just way too special.
