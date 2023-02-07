Read full article on original website
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
You can tell the stock market rally is out of steam because the dollar is no longer on the retreat, strategist says
The rally in US stocks could be stunted by a rebounding dollar, according to a market technician. "We don't think there's a ton of downside for the dollar, and if there's not a lot of downside for the dollar, it's tough to see a lot of upside for equities," Jonathan Krinksky said.
The stock market has runway to continue its rally until April - and then investors should expect to feel the pain of weak corporate earnings, veteran strategist says
Stocks will continue their rally until April - and then start feeling the pain of weak corporate earnings, Joe Terranova said. The veteran market strategist warned of the lagged effect of Fed rate hikes. "The first half of the year will be better than the second half of the year,"...
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023
Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index so far this year. That's on the back of a massive selloff in Adani Group's listed businesses and the broader Indian market. Adani's listed companies have come under significant pressure following a short-seller attack. India's billionaires are not having a...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Quartz
On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever
The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
The US economy will sink into a recession - and stocks will feel the squeeze, top economist Steve Hanke says
The US economy will suffer a recession that could hit stock prices, Steve Hanke warned. The veteran economist sees inflation tumbling and the Fed cutting interest rates later this year. Hanke flagged the shrinking US money supply as the key reason why a recession lies ahead. The US economy will...
Nigerian senator 'brought street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney in exchange for £7,000'
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, is on trial at the Old Bailey with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta.
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
United Kingdom Home Insurance Consumer Research Report 2022: Price v Cover, Renewal v Switching, Big Brands v Small Brands
This report considers the current situation for those with home insurance policies in the. and explores type of insurance, criteria for choosing, i.e. price v cover, renewal v switching, big brands v small brands. Use and perception of price comparison sites, claims made and claims success, policy cancellations. It is...
CNBC
As Brits reel from a cost-of-living crisis, the UK stock market quietly booms to an all-time high
The FTSE 100 has smashed through three intraday records over the last week. The make-up of the index kept it resilient through recent global market turmoil and bumper profits reported by energy, financial and commodities firms have taken it to new heights. This is despite a host of gloomy predictions...
