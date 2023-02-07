Read full article on original website
Changes for the upcoming weekend
A trough of low pressure will move into Southern California this weekend, bringing various changes to our desert weather. Clouds have already begun to move across the Southland. Next up is the return of an onshore flow. Winds will remain light for Saturday morning, which is good news for the...
z1077fm.com
Operation Dust Devil Week 7 – King of Hammers patrolled, 5,000 off-roaders contacted
As Operation Dust Devil entered its 7th week, San Bernardino Sheriff Deputies patrolled Victorville, Hesperia, Juniper Flat, Phelan and Apple Valley – issuing 26 California Vehicle Code Violations, 18 California Penal Code violations, and one county code enforcement citation. Three of the vehicles towed were quads being driven on the roadway in the town of Apple Valley.
Get a bite to eat at the Outpost Cafe — the gateway to Highway 395 | Bartell's Backroads
HESPERIA, Calif. — It's a truck driver's paradise, attracting cargo haulers from all over to fill their bellies full of classic eats. The Outpost Cafe has been serving hungry travelers since 1929, just three years after California began the construction of Highway 395, which spans more than 1,300 miles from California to Canada.
newsmirror.net
Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens with big fanfare
Hula and Polynesian dancers, music, games, giveaways and food beckoned guests to the grand opening of Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Feb. 6. The new restaurant located at 31555 Yucaipa Blvd., No. 1, Yucaipa, held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Monday. The long line of foodies wrapped around the building.
Fontana Herald News
Long-awaited South Fontana Park will officially open on March 4
After waiting for several years, residents of southern Fontana will be able to celebrate the completion of their new park next month. A ribbon cutting ceremony for South Fontana Park will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 8:30 a.m. The 18-acre public park, located at 16647 Santa Ana Avenue,...
4newsplus.com
Bald Eagles, Jackie & Shadow, Have Returned To Big Bear
The pair of Bald Eagles that have made Big Bear Valley their home are back. They, Jackie and Shadow, have been prepping their nest for the past several months. Many times a day they bring in twigs and sticks to the nest and each time they rearrange their nest. On January 11th egg #1 was laid during a winter storm followed by egg #2 on January 14th. “Pip” watch will begin February 15th.
vvng.com
Motorcyclist airlifted following crash with a pickup truck in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after an early morning crash Saturday in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:48 am, on February 11, 2023, at the intersection of Corwin and Wintun Roads. The collision involved a Toyota Tundra pickup truck and...
theregistrysocal.com
Rexford Pays $365MM for 1.1MM SQFT Industrial Property in Fontana
Rexford Industrial Realty is continuing to grow its presence throughout Southern California. After numerous transactions during the fourth quarter of the year, the company recently announced in a fourth quarter earnings report that, in January, it added to its portfolio with the acquisition of a 1.1 million square foot industrial site in Fontana. According to the announcement, the firm paid $365 million, or about $331 per square foot, for the site in a sale-leaseback transaction.
Black Bear Diner Heading to Menifee
Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California
gosbcta.com
Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project
When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
vvng.com
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway was shut down following a major crash involving a semi-truck. The incident was reported at 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, on the northbound Interstate 15 between Ranchero Road and Highway 395. The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County...
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Cuca’s draws a crowd after being closed for six months
Little Cuca’s, the Redlands location of the Cuca’s Mexican walk-up restaurant on East State Street off Redlands Boulevard officially re-opened its windows for service last Friday. The site has undergone extensive remodeling internally to the building, which included updates to the back of the building, the addition of...
4newsplus.com
Historic Camp Cajon: A Rest Stop For Weary Travelers Driving to California
The beauty of the Cajon Pass made it a perfect roadside rest area for early motorists in 1920. The site was ideal for an all-inclusive campground with tables, firepits, and bathrooms. Even better, Route 66 would soon provide plenty of an audience for this type of recreation. Such was the...
Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing
A hot air balloon made a close landing on the Interstate 10 freeway at the Monroe exit in Indio Wednesday evening. A viewer sent in video of the balloon just barely making it over the freeway. Another video shows the balloon's basket tipping over with people inside as it made a hard landing. The viewer The post Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing
Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
iebusinessdaily.com
More store closings for Bed, Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond will close 149 more stores, the latest reductions in an ongoing attempt by the company to avoid bankruptcy. Nine California stores, including one in Beaumont in Riverside County, are among those that will be shuttered, according to multiple reports. The announcement came one week after the...
Southern California Edison sued over deadly, destructive Hemet wildfire
A city claims in a lawsuit that Southern California Edison equipment ignited a damaging wildfire last fall. The lawsuit filed on behalf of the city of Hemet claims that the utility did not manage its electrical power lines and failed to keep landscape trimmed, Southern California News Group reported Friday. The city lost property and suffered damages, […]
