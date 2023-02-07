ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

Mt. Laurel Police Kick Off Fundraising Efforts for K-9 Unit

By Kristin Antonello
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) has begun its 2023 K-9 Fundraising Campaign.

As the MLPD's K-9 unit is funded entirely on donations, the Department is looking to residents and businesses for support as it looks to grow the program while actively funding its two current K-9 teams. Without financial support from the Mount Laurel community, the K-9 unit would not exist.

According to a letter sent to the community by Mount Laurel Chief of Police Judy Lynn Schiavone, the MLPD's K-9 teams "enhance the police department's ability to find missing people, apprehend criminals and root out unlawful narcotic activity. The K-9 teams contribute daily to the increased safety of everyone who lives or works in Mount Laurel Township as well as to the safety of our officers."

The MLPD's two currently K-9s, Drake and Jersey, are two of the most highly trained police dogs in the region. In addition to being certified in standards set by the New Jersey Attorney General K-9 guidelines, they are also certified in scent detection and tracking by the prestigious United States Police Canine Association.

K-9 Drake, a single-purpose narcotics canine, also recently completed a vigorous 12-week tracking training program through the New Jersey State Police Canine Academy, where he was exposed to various challenges and terrain while tracking throughout the state. K-9 Drake is the first single-purpose dog to achieve certification as a canine tracking team through the New Jersey State Police. In March 2022, K-9 Drake was credited with helping to stop the distribution of narcotics in Mount Laurel, after he conducted a "sniff" of a vehicle that was later found to contain approximately 30 grams of heroin, 14 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana, all of which were packaged for distribution.

The newest member of the canine team, K-9 Jersey is a yellow Labrador Retriever from Europe who came to the MLPD via a generous grant from the AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop Program, which works with police departments across the country to help them purchase police dogs. After spending 12 weeks of training to successfully meet the requirements set by the Office of the Attorney General, K-9 Jersey graduated from the New Jersey State Police Scent Class #37 in June 2022.

In addition to fighting crime in Mount Laurel as well as in the surrounding communities, Drake and Jersey also help build relationships between the community and the MLPD through their visits to schools, camps and businesses throughout the Township.

Donations to the MLPD's K-9 program will help support the cost to purchase additional canines, training, veterinary care, food and safety equipment.

Those who would like to make a donation to the K-9 program can mail a check to: Mount Laurel Police K-9 Fund, 100 Mount Laurel Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.

Mount Laurel Township's non-profit Tax ID number is 22-1915868.

For more information about the MLPD's K-9 program, visit https://mountlaurelpd.org/k9/.

For more information or for questions about the fundraising campaign, e-mail communityrelations@mountlaurelpd.org.

Read More Local Mount Laurel, NJ News

MORE: MLPD Celebrates K-9 Drake's Graduation from NJ State Police Canine Training Academy

MORE: MLPD K-9 Jersey Ready to Serve After Graduating from Scent Detection Class

MORE: MLPD Charge Two for Distribution, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cr40d_0kgItTNp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItXQV_0kgItTNp00

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Central Jersey Water Treatment Process to Temporarily Change

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey American Water will be temporarily changing its water treatment process for the next few months as a part of its annual maintenance program for its water distribution system. From February to April, the company will change its water process from a “chloramine (combination) residual” to “free chlorine residual.” The company has been using this process since 2012.  The changes will occur in New Jersey American Water’s Swimming River Water Treatment Plant in Colts Neck and its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. Dozens of towns, including Belmar, Lake Como, and Asbury Park, will see...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Mayor’s 2023 State-of-the-Township Address

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Mayor John E. McCormac presented his annual State-Of-The-Township Address on Friday to the Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Corporation, the regional corporate business community and residents. McCormac’s address, delivered at the Delta Hotel & Conference Center in Iselin, highlighted Woodbridge’s 2023 “zero tax increase’ municipal budget; outlined upcoming economic development projects and quality-of-life initiatives; and underscored the value of the town’s “Payment in Lieu of Taxes” (PILOT) program, which attracts many new businesses into the community. Here, in its entirety, Mayor McCormac’s address: It is once again our pleasure to present the annual State-of-the-Township address to the families...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Granted $111K for Recycling Programs from DEP

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Piscataway Township has been awarded approximately $111,758 from the state to enhance waste reduction and recycling programs, according to a press release. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has allocated $16.2 million in grants for local recycling programs across the state. “New Jersey has long set a national example for recycling, starting with being the first state to enact a recycling law in 1987,” said DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette in a released statement, “This annual grant program provides incentive for communities to strengthen their municipal recycling initiatives, encourage children and adults to keep our environment clean, and provide assistance in helping to reduce the local tax burden while also improving quality of life.” Grants were given out based on recycling data from 2020, the most recent year this type of data is available. Grants may be used for sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places, or maintaining leaf composting operations, according to the press release. Piscataway is one of the eight municipalities in Middlesex County to receive more than $100,000 from the grant. Others include Cranbury, East Brunswick, Edison, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, South Brunswick, and Woodbridge.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bridgewater Township: Attorney General Concludes Investigation Into February 2022 Mall Incident

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Bridgewater Township has confirmed that the state’s investigation into the incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in February 2022 has been closed. “To the best of our knowledge, the New Jersey Attorney General has concluded their investigation,” said a township official Thursday. The investigation into a video on social media of officers breaking up a fight and only arresting the darker skinned boy involved has been ongoing for almost a year. In the video, posted just after the incident occurred, two boys began fighting in the mall, and two Bridgewater police officers broke up the fight. The video showed one...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Allen Road Project Hearing Delayed Over Jurisdictional Question

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - More than 100 people attended the Bernards Township Board of Adjustment's meeting to make their opinions known on the development proposed for 150 Allen Road.  Due to last-minute objections concerning the Board's jurisdiction in the matter, no testimony was heard, and the Board voted to continue the proceeding to March 16 where that question will be answered.  Last September the Board began hearing an application by Signature Aquisition's, LLC of Cranford to demolish a 174,000 square foot existing office building and construct two buildings for light industrial use. The project would include Building A, consisting of 97,185...
BERNARDS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Local High School Principal Charged with DUI in Plumstead Township

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local high school principal and former Central Bucks principal was arrested and charged with DUI in Plumstead Township over the weekend. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was stopped near Swamp Road a little before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police said officers detected a strong odor of alcohol on Cashman’s breath. Police also said that Cashman failed field sobriety tests. Police arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending until lab results come back from blood samples that were taken. Cashman has been the principal at Pennridge High School since 2019. He previously worked in Central Bucks as principal of Titus Elementary School in Warrington. The Pennridge district had no public comment on Cashman, but media reports say that the district sent a letter to the Pennridge community offering support to students. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Parish Honors Father Sean for 35 years of Priesthood

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Area parishioners gathered with members of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway on Sunday for a Communion Luncheon to honor Father Sean Winters for 35 years of priesthood. Fr. Sean, the Director of Prison Ministry and Coordinator of Hospital Chaplains for the Diocese of Metuchen is a frequent visiting priest to parishes throughout Middlesex and Somerset Counties, including Fatima. He holds fast to the ideal of ‘We not Me’ as he says Mass in prisons and hospital chapels throughout New Jersey saying he “treats the inmates the same as I do the parishioners:...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Divorce and civil cases to be halted in Warren County due to judge shortage

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – With numerous vacancies of Judges in County Courts, State Supreme Court Justice Stuart Rabner announced that New Jersey courts will suspend civil and divorce trials in six counties later this month. Senator Doug Steinhardt called for the executive and legislative branches of state government to act quickly to fill a growing number of judicial vacancies that have reached crisis levels. There are 69 vacant positions throughout the trial courts, more than 1 out of every 6 positions statewide, Rabner said. In the Warren County Vicinage of three counties or district 13, which covers Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties, five...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Wrestlers Fall 47-28 to Holmdel on Saturday

HOLMDEL - The Barnegat High School wrestling faced Holmdel on Saturday and lost 47-28. It was an opportunity for the wrestlers to stay sharp before Districts, Regions and State Champion Individual Tournamnet kicks off this upcoming week.  106: Rowen Blackmore (HOLM) over Blake Burkle (BARN) (Fall 1:12) 113: Luke Podesta (HOLM) over Ishmail Lynch (BARN) (Fall 1:38) 120: Gregory Mamola (BARN) over Justin Chen (HOLM) (Fall 0:35) 126: Trey DeMeo (BARN) over William Greiner (HOLM) (Fall 1:16) 132: Gianni Marfia (BARN) over Mathew Wassef (HOLM) (Fall 0:24) 138: Miguel Sendecki (BARN) over Maximus Shim (HOLM) (Fall 3:45) 144: Anthony Ryan (BARN) over Airan Fernandez (HOLM) (MD 9-1) 150: Alexander Todisco (HOLM) over Bryan Aguilar (BARN) (Fall 1:55) 157: Luke Donnelly (HOLM) over Jack Prieto (BARN) (Fall 1:04) 165: Jack Cleary (HOLM) over David DeNichilo (BARN) (Fall 1:48) 175: Double Forfeit 190: Alexander Reyes (HOLM) over Ryan O`Cone (BARN) (TF 17-1 3:36) 215: Marc Dietz (HOLM) over (BARN) (For.) 285: Hamsa Elmesei (HOLM) over (BARN) (For.)
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Boys Basketball Beats North Hunterdon, Heading Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Finals

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ – The fifth seed boys basketball team won their tri-county semi final game against number nine seed North Hunterdon 57-46 playing on the neutral North Warren Regional High School court on Saturday. The boys started slow, having to battle from a six-point deficit at the half.  The team’s scoring increased with each frame building to a 22-point fourth quarter while holding the Lions to 11.  The boys season record stands at 14-8.  They will play in the H/W/S finals at Centenary University on February 17 at 7 p.m. against second seed Hackettstown. Both Sparta High School varsity basketball teams have played their way to the final round. Before they go to Hackettstown, the boys will play at Jefferson on Thursday at 7 p.m.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

NY Will Target Impaired Driving Over Super Bowl Weekend

State and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will step up patrols and target impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement campaign began Friday and will run through Monday. "We want everyone on New York's roads to be safe as you get together with friends and family to watch the Super Bowl, and that's why law enforcement will be out looking for impaired and dangerous drivers," said Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced the crackdown Friday. "Make a plan — hire a taxi, have a designated driver to avoid the deadly consequences of impaired drivers and keep your fellow New Yorkers safe." During the 2022 campaign, law enforcement throughout the state issued 27,398 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 919 arrests for DWI. "The injuries and deaths caused by impaired and drunk drivers are completely preventable,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. “If your Super Bowl plans include alcohol, have a game plan to get home safely. There's simply no excuse to get behind the wheel if you're drunk or impaired, and we will have zero tolerance.”
TAPinto.net

10 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Feb. 10

Ten Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,244 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.  The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday five people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.  The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Friday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 14%, and seven-day positivity rate was 11.5%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Friday's daily positivity rate was 10.9%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 12.2%. Among the 1,639 people tested in the region on Friday, 183 were positive.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Beats East Brunswick, 73-70, in OT in GMCT

EDISON, NJ -- After East Brunswick rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter, South Brunswick prevailed in overtime for a 73-70 girls basketball victory in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Saturday. Meher Vig scored 19 points for second-seeded South Brunswick (17-6), which outscored EB, 11-8, in overtme. Sam Motusesky led seventh-seeded East Brunswick (13-11) with 18 points and Brooke Motusesky had 16 points. Alexis Lease-Springer collected 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Lilani Pinder had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Vikings. South Brunswick will play third-seeded Colonia in the GMC Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Monroe High School.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Girls Basketball Moves Past Voorhees in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Semi Finals

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ – Sparta girls basketball squad, with a number two seed moves to tri-county tournament finals after beating six seed Voorhees 53-45 on North Warren Regional High School’s neutral court Saturday. Mason Munier led the Spartans with 21 points included nine foul shots.  Munier grabbed three rebounds, two steals and had two assists. It was a battle in the first frame with Sparta going up 13-12.  By the halftime buzzer Sparta had a 23-18 lead.  After three quarters Voorhees had narrowed the gap to within one of Sparta. The Spartans pulled ahead in the closing minutes of the game adding 20...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Scores Come-From-Behind Win Over Lodi

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Ava Rizos scored 11 points to lead Wood-Ridge from a come-from-behind victory over Lodi in a NJIC girls non-divisional basketball Friday afternoon in Wood-Ridge.   The Lady Blue Devils improved to 11-10 on the season with the win, Lodi falls to 9-14. The Rams led, 10-5, after one quarter and took a 20-18 lead into halftime.  Wood-Ridge rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Lodi 17-8, to take a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.  The fourth quarter was a low scoring affair, as Lodi was only able to outscore Wood-Ridge, 6-4, falling short in their comeback. The Lady Blue Devils had a balanced scoring attack behind Rizos, as Emarriya Bradshaw had six points and five players each chipped in four points apiece.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Varsity Basketball: Big Win for Brearley

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Brearley Girls Varsity Basketball Team won a tough game against John F. Kennedy in Woodbridge on Thursday afternoon giving it their all to defeat the Mustangs 41-40. Highlights of the game according to Head Coach Tim Ryan included junior captain Bianca Sode leading the Bears with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 8 steals. She also hit a pair of clutch free throws to give Brearley the lead with eight seconds left. Bears coaches Ryan and Emma Karnitsky were very pleased to see the team play a terrific defensive game, including junior Sophia Palmadessa and freshmen Mackenzie Seifried and Briella Sode. "Our plan...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tuskers Complete Sweep at Yorktown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Both the Somers boys and girls basketball teams wrapped their seasons on Friday (2/10) with statement road wins against Yorktown in Husker territory, gaining huge momentum for the playoffs. Defeating the Huskers the previous Tuesday (1/31), the boys swept the season series in a 63-57 win that also earned them the league title over their rival, their first since 1989. The Tuskers finished 18-2 overall (6-0 in league play). Filling up the stat sheet with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Matt Fitzsimons finished the first half with an emphatic dunk to tie it at 30, and then sealed the deal by going 2/2 from...
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Bona Women's Team Snap Six Game Losing Streak

CHICAGO — Erica Morrow has had two of the most exciting wins imaginable to start her head coaching career. The first win came on Jan.19 in her first game after taking over the helm from Jesse Fleming — a 54-53 victory over Dayton which went down to the wire. Her second win also was a nail-biter as the Bonnies held on Saturday to win 48-47 against Loyola Chicago despite only 6 fourth-quarter points and 24 turnovers. St. Bonaventure held the Ramblers to 26% shooting from the field and 18% from 3-point range. With the loss, Loyola Chicago drops to 6-19 overall and 1-11 in Atlantic 10...
CHICAGO, IL
TAPinto.net

Bonnies Comeback Falls Short as Mellouk's Shot is Too Late

PITTSBURGH — An improbable series of events unfortunately was too good to be true. After Daryl Banks III hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, Duquesne's Tevin Brewer missed two free-throws with the Dukes up 56-53. The Bonnies had the ball with three seconds left and Banks was fouled. He made the first, missed the second and the ball was tapped around right to Anouar Mellouck. He put the ball up and looked to have tied the game. But it was ruled no good because time had expired, and the Bonnies lost a heartbreaker 56-54 The game was especially heartbreaking as St. Bonaventure...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy