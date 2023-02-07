Mt. Laurel Police Kick Off Fundraising Efforts for K-9 Unit

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) has begun its 2023 K-9 Fundraising Campaign.

As the MLPD's K-9 unit is funded entirely on donations, the Department is looking to residents and businesses for support as it looks to grow the program while actively funding its two current K-9 teams. Without financial support from the Mount Laurel community, the K-9 unit would not exist.

According to a letter sent to the community by Mount Laurel Chief of Police Judy Lynn Schiavone, the MLPD's K-9 teams "enhance the police department's ability to find missing people, apprehend criminals and root out unlawful narcotic activity. The K-9 teams contribute daily to the increased safety of everyone who lives or works in Mount Laurel Township as well as to the safety of our officers."

The MLPD's two currently K-9s, Drake and Jersey, are two of the most highly trained police dogs in the region. In addition to being certified in standards set by the New Jersey Attorney General K-9 guidelines, they are also certified in scent detection and tracking by the prestigious United States Police Canine Association.

K-9 Drake, a single-purpose narcotics canine, also recently completed a vigorous 12-week tracking training program through the New Jersey State Police Canine Academy, where he was exposed to various challenges and terrain while tracking throughout the state. K-9 Drake is the first single-purpose dog to achieve certification as a canine tracking team through the New Jersey State Police. In March 2022, K-9 Drake was credited with helping to stop the distribution of narcotics in Mount Laurel, after he conducted a "sniff" of a vehicle that was later found to contain approximately 30 grams of heroin, 14 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana, all of which were packaged for distribution.

The newest member of the canine team, K-9 Jersey is a yellow Labrador Retriever from Europe who came to the MLPD via a generous grant from the AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop Program, which works with police departments across the country to help them purchase police dogs. After spending 12 weeks of training to successfully meet the requirements set by the Office of the Attorney General, K-9 Jersey graduated from the New Jersey State Police Scent Class #37 in June 2022.

In addition to fighting crime in Mount Laurel as well as in the surrounding communities, Drake and Jersey also help build relationships between the community and the MLPD through their visits to schools, camps and businesses throughout the Township.

Donations to the MLPD's K-9 program will help support the cost to purchase additional canines, training, veterinary care, food and safety equipment.

Those who would like to make a donation to the K-9 program can mail a check to: Mount Laurel Police K-9 Fund, 100 Mount Laurel Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.

Mount Laurel Township's non-profit Tax ID number is 22-1915868.

For more information about the MLPD's K-9 program, visit https://mountlaurelpd.org/k9/.

For more information or for questions about the fundraising campaign, e-mail communityrelations@mountlaurelpd.org.

