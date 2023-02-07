DeWitt County Public Records News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body

Marriage licenses

Jose Dav Zuniga Gonzalez and Mayra Martinez- Castillo

Assumed name certificates

Eva Lopez dba Country Sky Gift Shop

Deeds

The First Church of Christ, Scientist and First Church of Christ, Scientist to Southwest Royalties Inc and Penroc Oil Production - 35 acres - Javy Gonzales League Kenneth R. Vaught Jr. and Mary Jane Vaught to C.V and S.V Investments LTD. - 566.06 acres Ervin James Lorke to Beverly Ann Wimberly - Herder Subdivision Kemberlyn Dawn Mcintire to Jeffrey Ryan Mcintire - Hillcrest Ranch Mehrangiz S. Reyna and Mary S. Reyna to Ernestino Arguellez, Rosemary Arguellez and Michael Arguellez - 2.78 acres Eagle Ford Water and Disposal LLC to Dorado Drilling Inc - 17.11 acres Joseph C. Price Jr. to Austin Klores and Kati Klores - 5.73 acres - Javy Gonzales Steve H. Canion and Phylis B. Canion to Douglas Patek and LAura Patek - 8.60 acres John Nelson JPJ Real Estate Holdings Inc to Luis David Serna and Maria J. Rodriguez De Serna - lots 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Original Townsite of City of YoakumLuke Keller to Kate Kaufman - undivided 1/2 interest - Pebble Ridge Estate Section - City of Cuero Miguel Trujillo to Michael Trujillo - Roselawn Addition - City of Yoakum MAtthew Hamman to Jacqueline M. MAcha 0.142 acres - Abraham Dillard Lynell Hamman and Dalana Kubicek to Jacqueline M. Macha - 0.604 acres - Abraham Dillard Hunt Family Trust, Greg W. Hunt and Niki M. Hunt to Mccurdy H320 LLC - 316.266 acres - D G Mills John Haverland to Dwayne Osburg and Joanna Osburg - 13.50 acres - Stephen Prather

Oil & Gas Leases

Charles W. Dickerson to FPC Energy Investments LLC - Pooling Purposes Only- 27.44 acres - Hepsebeth Taylor Kenneth W. Machalec and Jackie W. Machalec to Hurd Enterprises LTD - Mineral (paid up) - 28.15 acres - Uriah Blue

Wills filed for probate

James J. Crawford Richard Allan Mallahan Keith Andrew Lytle Mario J. Almaraz