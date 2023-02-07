ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

DeWitt County Public Records

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 3 days ago
Marriage licenses

Jose Dav Zuniga Gonzalez and Mayra Martinez- Castillo

Assumed name certificates

Eva Lopez dba Country Sky Gift Shop

Deeds

The First Church of Christ, Scientist and First Church of Christ, Scientist to Southwest Royalties Inc and Penroc Oil Production - 35 acres - Javy Gonzales League Kenneth R. Vaught Jr. and Mary Jane Vaught to C.V and S.V Investments LTD. - 566.06 acres Ervin James Lorke to Beverly Ann Wimberly - Herder Subdivision Kemberlyn Dawn Mcintire to Jeffrey Ryan Mcintire - Hillcrest Ranch Mehrangiz S. Reyna and Mary S. Reyna to Ernestino Arguellez, Rosemary Arguellez and Michael Arguellez - 2.78 acres Eagle Ford Water and Disposal LLC to Dorado Drilling Inc - 17.11 acres Joseph C. Price Jr. to Austin Klores and Kati Klores - 5.73 acres - Javy Gonzales Steve H. Canion and Phylis B. Canion to Douglas Patek and LAura Patek - 8.60 acres John Nelson JPJ Real Estate Holdings Inc to Luis David Serna and Maria J. Rodriguez De Serna - lots 9, 10, 11 & 12 - Original Townsite of City of YoakumLuke Keller to Kate Kaufman - undivided 1/2 interest - Pebble Ridge Estate Section - City of Cuero Miguel Trujillo to Michael Trujillo - Roselawn Addition - City of Yoakum MAtthew Hamman to Jacqueline M. MAcha 0.142 acres - Abraham Dillard Lynell Hamman and Dalana Kubicek to Jacqueline M. Macha - 0.604 acres - Abraham Dillard Hunt Family Trust, Greg W. Hunt and Niki M. Hunt to Mccurdy H320 LLC - 316.266 acres - D G Mills John Haverland to Dwayne Osburg and Joanna Osburg - 13.50 acres - Stephen Prather

Oil & Gas Leases

Charles W. Dickerson to FPC Energy Investments LLC - Pooling Purposes Only- 27.44 acres - Hepsebeth Taylor Kenneth W. Machalec and Jackie W. Machalec to Hurd Enterprises LTD - Mineral (paid up) - 28.15 acres - Uriah Blue

Wills filed for probate

James J. Crawford Richard Allan Mallahan Keith Andrew Lytle Mario J. Almaraz

dewittcountytoday.com

First Miss DeWitt County crowned

DeWitt County’s first local preliminary competition to Miss Texas within the Miss America Scholarship Program was held Jan. 28, at The Venue on Church Street. Eleven contestants participated in the new Miss DeWitt County Scholarship Competition, coordinated by Local Director, Aaron Franco. Guests of honor at Saturday’s pageant included Miss Texas Averie Bishop and J-Belle Kimbrell, Miss Texas…
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Commissioners split on solar farm projects

Commissioners split on solar farm projects News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Consultant Garrett Peters (far right) presents information to commissioners Curtis Afflerbach and Brian Carson last Monday, Jan. 23. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY HANS LAMMEMAN Body ...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond

VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County activity report

DeWitt County activity report News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body Following is the DeWitt County Sheriff’s activity report for January 27 - February 2 as submitted to The Cuero Record by the DCSO. Number of loose livestock calls — 6 Make or assist with...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen

VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
VICTORIA, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County Briefs

DeWitt County Briefs News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Body Yorktown 175th Birthday Celebration Fundraiser A Country Opry is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Aunt Di’s Restaurant as a fundraiser for Yorktown’s 175th birthday celebration that will take place on...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

DCRSP met in January

DCRSP met in January News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body Beverly Williams, Texas Retired Teachers Association District Legislative Chairperson, spoke to the DeWitt County Retired School Personnel (DCRSPA) in January about the legislative effort to establish a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Former Seguinite’s capital murder trial underway in Lubbock

(Seguin) — The sentencing phase, in the capital murder trial for a Seguin native, is now underway in Lubbock. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Hollis “Reid” Daniels entered a guilty plea on Monday as his trial was set to begin in a Lubbock courtroom. The plea immediately pushed the trial into the sentencing phase, with testimony starting on Tuesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Cuero Record

Yorktown FFA Members

Yorktown FFA Members News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Yorktown FFA Members Body Trent Foerster, Sydnie Krueger, Taylor Roberts, Kaiden Hilbrich, Trent Foerster, Brycen Allman, Charles Kale Blank, Kaiden Hilbrich, Carlie Villareal, Laynie Boyd, Blake Boyd, Ashlie Gaida, Samuel Forbes, William Bolton, Faith Everitt, Braleigh Dodds, Mallory Soliz, Hagen Newman, Ethan Fitts, Zoey Hays, Tyler Respondek, Carleigh Boehm, DaKielynn Campbell, Ethan Hahn, Aubrianna Longoria, Ayana Longoria, Jaclyn Gwosdz, Brody Metting and Benjamin Bryand.
YORKTOWN, TX
Cuero Record

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds Subhead Hobbs identifies cyber criminals News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image From left, County Judge Daryl Fowler, Assistant Treasurer Desi Poth, County Auditor Carrie Rea, DCSO Lieutenant Bethany Hobbs, Sheriff Carl Bowen,...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Tonight’s Seguin Showcase destined to be out of this world

(Seguin) – You’re invited to come out tonight and see all that Seguin businesses have to offer. Today marks the annual Showcase Seguin event at the Seguin Coliseum. The free but ticket required event is being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Chester Jenke...
SEGUIN, TX
Cuero Record

Cuero Record

Cuero Record

