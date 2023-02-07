ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

Four councilmembers, mayor up for reelection

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFJQR_0kgItPqv00 Five out of six total spots on Yorktown City Council could appear on the May 6 election ballot. PHOTO BY HANS LAMMEMAN
Body

Yorktown City Council is approaching a pivotal May 6 election with four council members and the mayor up for reelection. The last day to file for a place on the ballot for the two-year terms is Feb. 17, and Mayor Bill Baker confirmed none of the incumbents indicated stepping away from their roles.

Councilmembers up for reelection include Connie Hall, James “Jim” O’Connell, Dicky Rodriguez and Mary Kay Maddox. Mayor Baker echoed the council’s theme, opting for a third term. Altogether, five of six total spots on the council are up for grabs.

“Anytime you talk about that big of a turnover, it can be very pivotal (and) it can be difficult,” said Baker after the Jan. 30 meeting at City Hall.

The most recent contested election for a Yorktown City Council spot Baker could recall was his own for his first term as mayor four years ago.

During last Monday’s meeting, the council voted to enter into an election agreement with DeWitt County for conducting and administering the election for an amount not to exceed $6 thousand. The mayor indicated that the agreement would return to the council for action if the final cost exceeds that figure.

DeWitt County Elections Official Melissa Alcazar confirmed the service contracts would be canceled at no cost for municipalities with no contested elections.

Baker said the total listed in the estimated service costs from Alcazar had decreased from previous years. The single entity price estimate was $11,570 and would drop to about $4,530 if five or more entities participated in the election.

O’Connell expressed dissatisfaction with the agreement, claiming this was the third consecutive year he had. Baker said he was happy with the total price decrease but felt that the contract should be determined by the number of eligible voters in an entity rather than equal rates for eligible voting populations of varying sizes.

“We should be paying more than Nordheim, I get that, but we shouldn’t be paying as much as Cuero,” said Baker during the meeting.

The mayor reported the option of doing election conducting and administrative services in-house would be costly; the estimated cost for the one potential alternative with a ballot scanner was $25,000. He said that option could be too expensive when coupled with licensing fees and potential election periods years with no contested races.

This week, Alcazar told the News-View that equal rates per municipality were determined through several variables and ultimately reduced confusion overall. She added that the Secretary of State suggested the equal rate policy.

