ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

DeWitt County activity report

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 3 days ago
DeWitt County activity report News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body

Following is the DeWitt County Sheriff’s activity report for January 27 - February 2 as submitted to The Cuero Record by the DCSO.

Number of loose livestock calls — 6 Make or assist with crash scene/DPS — 2

January 27

Assist Citizen on W 6 th St, Nordheim Assist Citizen on W 6 th St, Nordheim Loose Livestock on Garfield Rd, Nordheim Suspicious Activity on Hwy 72 W, Yorktown Suspicious Vehicle on Hwy 87 S Loose Livestock on FM 2718 Physical Assault on Clinton Rd, Cuero

January 28

Disturbance on Kendall Rd, Meyersville Animal Case on Mesquite St, Nordheim Livestock Found on Old Yoakum Rd, Cuero Suspicious Activity on Schlinke Rd, Cuero Suspicious Vehicle on FM 1447, Cuero Suspicious Person on E Main St, Yorktown Road Hazard on Hwy 183 S Suspicious Activity on Verhelle Rd, Cuero

January 29

Disturbance on Thomaston River Rd, Thomaston Disabled Vehicle on Hwy 77A, Cuero Animal Case on N Church St, Yorktown Loose Livestock on FM 236, Cuero Loose Livestock on Old Yoakum Rd, Cuero Suspicious Activity on FM 682, Yoakum Road Hazard on Hwy 183 S, Cuero Loose Livestock on FM 237, Yorktown Animal Injured on FM 108, Yorktown Suspicious Vehicle on Gollly Rd, Cuero Road Hazard on Hwy 87 S, Cuero Assisted DPS with Accident on Hwy 87 S, Cuero

January 30

Assist Other Agency on Buenger Rd, Cuero Loose Livestock on Brandt Rd, Yorktown Assist Other Agency on Hwy 72W, Yorktown Road Hazard on Hwy 72E, Nordheim

January 31

Assisted DPS w/Accident on Hwy 72E, Yorktown Warrant Service on E Live Oak St, Cuero Theft-Vehicle on FM 953, CueroAnimal Loose on W 10th St, Yorktown.

Fire on S Bauer St, Yorktown.

February 1

Disturbance on E Main St, Yorktown Suspicious Activity on W Kraege St, Yorktown

February 2

Animal Injured on FM 682, Yoakum Animal Case on FM 443, Yoakum Disturbance on FM 240, Yorktown Physical Assault on Hwy 119 S, Yorktown Suspicious Person on E 5 th St, Yorktown

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

ICE detainee escapes in Karnes County

KARNES COUNTY, Texas - At approximately 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 8, a detainee at the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) Karnes County Immigration Processing Center (KCIPC) escaped. Local law enforcement were notified immediately of the escapee and are assisting with the search. At this time, the search remains ongoing, according...
KARNES COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen

VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

One confirmed death in two-vehicle crash east of Goliad

GOLIAD, Texas - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 five miles east of Goliad. One death was confirmed at the scene. Authorities say one of the vehicles had two occupants, and the other driver had one. This is a developing story as authorities continue to investigate the crash.
GOLIAD, TX
KSAT 12

Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
SEGUIN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond

VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Former Seguinite’s capital murder trial underway in Lubbock

(Seguin) — The sentencing phase, in the capital murder trial for a Seguin native, is now underway in Lubbock. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Hollis “Reid” Daniels entered a guilty plea on Monday as his trial was set to begin in a Lubbock courtroom. The plea immediately pushed the trial into the sentencing phase, with testimony starting on Tuesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County Briefs

DeWitt County Briefs News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Body Yorktown 175th Birthday Celebration Fundraiser A Country Opry is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Aunt Di’s Restaurant as a fundraiser for Yorktown’s 175th birthday celebration that will take place on...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds Subhead Hobbs identifies cyber criminals News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image From left, County Judge Daryl Fowler, Assistant Treasurer Desi Poth, County Auditor Carrie Rea, DCSO Lieutenant Bethany Hobbs, Sheriff Carl Bowen,...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Tonight’s Seguin Showcase destined to be out of this world

(Seguin) – You’re invited to come out tonight and see all that Seguin businesses have to offer. Today marks the annual Showcase Seguin event at the Seguin Coliseum. The free but ticket required event is being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Chester Jenke...
SEGUIN, TX
Cuero Record

Yorktown FFA Members

Yorktown FFA Members News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Yorktown FFA Members Body Trent Foerster, Sydnie Krueger, Taylor Roberts, Kaiden Hilbrich, Trent Foerster, Brycen Allman, Charles Kale Blank, Kaiden Hilbrich, Carlie Villareal, Laynie Boyd, Blake Boyd, Ashlie Gaida, Samuel Forbes, William Bolton, Faith Everitt, Braleigh Dodds, Mallory Soliz, Hagen Newman, Ethan Fitts, Zoey Hays, Tyler Respondek, Carleigh Boehm, DaKielynn Campbell, Ethan Hahn, Aubrianna Longoria, Ayana Longoria, Jaclyn Gwosdz, Brody Metting and Benjamin Bryand.
YORKTOWN, TX
Cuero Record

Local World War II vet reflects on 95 years of life

Local World War II vet reflects on 95 years of life News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Local World War II vet reflects on 95 years of life Above: Gregorio Salazar poses with an American flag next to a World War II Memorial Dedication Plaque in Washington D.C. in 2019. Left: Gregorio Salazar enlisted in the U.S....
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Cuero Record

107
Followers
85
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Cuero Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy