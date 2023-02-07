DeWitt County activity report News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body

Following is the DeWitt County Sheriff’s activity report for January 27 - February 2 as submitted to The Cuero Record by the DCSO.

Number of loose livestock calls — 6 Make or assist with crash scene/DPS — 2

January 27

Assist Citizen on W 6 th St, Nordheim Assist Citizen on W 6 th St, Nordheim Loose Livestock on Garfield Rd, Nordheim Suspicious Activity on Hwy 72 W, Yorktown Suspicious Vehicle on Hwy 87 S Loose Livestock on FM 2718 Physical Assault on Clinton Rd, Cuero

January 28

Disturbance on Kendall Rd, Meyersville Animal Case on Mesquite St, Nordheim Livestock Found on Old Yoakum Rd, Cuero Suspicious Activity on Schlinke Rd, Cuero Suspicious Vehicle on FM 1447, Cuero Suspicious Person on E Main St, Yorktown Road Hazard on Hwy 183 S Suspicious Activity on Verhelle Rd, Cuero

January 29

Disturbance on Thomaston River Rd, Thomaston Disabled Vehicle on Hwy 77A, Cuero Animal Case on N Church St, Yorktown Loose Livestock on FM 236, Cuero Loose Livestock on Old Yoakum Rd, Cuero Suspicious Activity on FM 682, Yoakum Road Hazard on Hwy 183 S, Cuero Loose Livestock on FM 237, Yorktown Animal Injured on FM 108, Yorktown Suspicious Vehicle on Gollly Rd, Cuero Road Hazard on Hwy 87 S, Cuero Assisted DPS with Accident on Hwy 87 S, Cuero

January 30

Assist Other Agency on Buenger Rd, Cuero Loose Livestock on Brandt Rd, Yorktown Assist Other Agency on Hwy 72W, Yorktown Road Hazard on Hwy 72E, Nordheim

January 31

Assisted DPS w/Accident on Hwy 72E, Yorktown Warrant Service on E Live Oak St, Cuero Theft-Vehicle on FM 953, CueroAnimal Loose on W 10th St, Yorktown.

Fire on S Bauer St, Yorktown.

February 1

Disturbance on E Main St, Yorktown Suspicious Activity on W Kraege St, Yorktown

February 2

Animal Injured on FM 682, Yoakum Animal Case on FM 443, Yoakum Disturbance on FM 240, Yorktown Physical Assault on Hwy 119 S, Yorktown Suspicious Person on E 5 th St, Yorktown