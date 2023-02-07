ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

DeWitt County arrest report

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 3 days ago
Editor’s note: All subjects listed in the following arrest report are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, in a fair trial before a jury of their peers.

In the event of dropped/ reduced charges, The Cuero Record will publish an additional notice at the request of the arrestee. In order to do so, official documentation supporting the claim from the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Cuero Police Department or Yorktown Police Department must be submitted to The Cuero Record by the arrestee. --- Following is the DeWitt County arrest report for January 27 to February 2 as submitted to The Record by the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail Average Daily Count – 94 Inmates Housed for Other Agencies – 17

January 27

Roger Orosco, 57, of Cuero, Public Intoxication, Fine of $386, DCSO Haley Renae Weise, 27, of Cuero, No Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance, Bond of $500, Motion to Revoke/ Theft Property& gt;=$100<$750 (Tom Green Co.), Bond of $500, Motion to Revoke/Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information (Tom Green Co.), Bond of $500, Cuero PD Lionel Anthony Odom, 60, of Cuero, Assault Bodily Injury Family Member 2 or more within 12 Months, Bond of $10,000, Cuero PD

January 28

Alexander Eugene Morris, 24, of Cuero, Online Solicitation of Minor, Bond of $10,000, DCSO Ozzy Devin Rios, 25, of Cuero, Assault CausingBodily Injury, Bond of $4,000, DCSO Andres Hernandez Olivarez, 41, of Rockport, Driving While Intoxicated 2 nd Offense, Bond of $4,000, DPS

January 29

Jordyn Ashley Luter, 36, of Cuero, Assault Family Household Member with Previous Convictions, Bond of $25,000, Cuero PD

January 30

John Edward Valenzuela, 40, of Corpus Christi, Bail Jumping/Fail to Appear Felony, Bond of $30,000, Violation Probation/Harassment by Person in Correctional Detention, No Bond, DCSO Emmett Rene Jimenez, 43, of Victoria, Violation Probation/Possession Controlled Substance PG1>=1G<4G (Victoria Co.), Bond of $30,000, Yoakum PD

January 31

Cody T. Brunette, 29, of Victoria, Speeding 16/20 over Limit, Fine of $306.80, CueroPD

February 1

Alan Aaron Gonzales, 30, of Yoakum, Violation Probation/ Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 >= 1G < 4G, Bond of $30,000, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Bond of $20,000, Yoakum PD Roslyn Renae Curry, 47, of Houston, Forge/Increase Prescription Quality/Dangerous Drug, Bond of $2,000, Possession Controlled Substance PG 3 >= 28G < 200G, Bond of $10,000, Yoakum PD

February 2

Martin Ynocio Salas, 41, of Cuero, Theft Property& gt;=$100<$750, Bond of $1,000, Theft Property& gt;=$100<$750, Bond of $2,000, Cuero PD

