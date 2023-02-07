ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

Kitty Kats clinch third place

 3 days ago
For the fourth year in the Yorktown Kitty Kats are headed to the playoffs, as they clinched the 3rd place seed in District 31-2A this past week, as they split their games with Kenedy and Refugio.

On Jan. 31, Yorktown hosted the 2nd place Kenedy Leopards, hoping to avenge a five-point loss at Kenedy earlier this year. In the first quarter, Kenedy jumped out to a 13-8 lead. In the second quarter, Yorktown outscored the Leopards, 15-10, behind six points from sophomore Laynie Boyd to tie the game at 23. In the third quarter, Kenedy retook the lead, 33-30, heading into the final period. In the fourth quarter, the Kitty Kats tied the game at 35, the Leopards finished the game on a 10-2 run, for the 45-37 win. Yorktown head coach Val Acree said, “We let this one get away from us. We missed too many free throws and then just fouled too much.” Kitty Kat senior Ayana Longoria had 18 points and eight rebounds. Boyd finished with eight points, eight rebounds, 10 deflections and three steals.

On Feb. 3, Yorktown traveled to Refugio to take on the Lady Cats, who they defeated 40-30 earlier. In the first quarter, the Kitty Kats jumped out to a 13-9 lead, punctuated by a three-pointer by senior Dakielynn Campbell at the buzzer. The second quarter was a defensive struggle as Yorktown outscored Refugio, 6-5, to make the score, 19-14, at halftime. In the third quarter, the Lady Cats exploded for 20 points and took a 34-28 into the final period. In the fourth quarter, after a made basket by Kitty Kat senior Madison Morehead, Refugio made a three-pointer to take their biggest lead of the game at 37-30.

Over the next few minutes, the teams traded baskets and the Lady Cats held a 42-36 lead with 3:30 left in the game. A free throw by Boyd, two free throws by Morehead, and a fast break layup by Longoria cut the Refugio lead to 42-41. After a putback by the Lady Cats increased their lead to 44-41, junior DJ Maciel made a three-pointer to tie the game at 44. After a Refugio turnover, Longoria made a jumper, as Yorktown retook the lead, 46-44. After a defensive stop by the Kitty Kats, Boyd score on the next possession, then Longoria stole the ball and made a layup to give Yorktown the 50-44 win. Longoria finished with 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals, Boyd had nine points, six rebounds and six deflections.

Maciel had her best game of the year with eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Morehead finished with six points and six rebounds, while senior Emie Bolting chipped in six points.

The Kitty Kat win, combined with losses by Port Aransas and Three Rivers, clinched the third place seed for Yorktown. The Kitty Kats are now 14-18 on the season and 6-5 in District 31-2A play.

Yorktown will host Skidmore-Tynan, who is 33-2 and currently ranked #5 in the TABC Class 2A Polls, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, on senior night. More than likely, the Kitty Kats will face the Freer Lady Bucks from District 32-2A in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week on either Monday, Feb. 13, or Tuesday, Feb. 14, in a location yet to be determined.

