ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

DCRSP met in January

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 3 days ago
DCRSP met in January News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body

Beverly Williams, Texas Retired Teachers Association District Legislative Chairperson, spoke to the DeWitt County Retired School Personnel (DCRSPA) in January about the legislative effort to establish a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for members of the Texas Teacher Retirement System.

Retired School Personnel have not received a COLA since 2013, and that one included only teachers who had retired on or before on Aug. 31, 2004. Social Security recipients have received a COLA each year, and state and federal retirees have received several. The TRS pension system is actuarially sound, a condition that must be met before the Legislature approves a COLA for TRS recipients. Local legislators have worked toward making a COLA possible, Williams said. She pointed out that one out of every twenty citizens of Texas is a member of the TRS.

Seventy-six percent of those are women and 376 of TRS members are over the age of 100.

Interesting also is that 78% of this money stays in the county in which the annuitant lives. In DeWitt County $6.3 million from TRS employees and their insurance company has been spent on health care.

Several bills that would provide a COLA for TRS retirees have been introduced in the Texas Legislature, and TRS members are anxiously waiting to see if their Legislator will sign on to sponsor one of these bills.

Laura Whitson called the business meeting to order.

The minutes by Joyce Ann Warwas and the financial report by Judy Faulkner were presented and approved by members. Whitson reminded members who are going to Austin on April 12 to visit with legislators to get their $20 and their T-shirt size to her. Other business included approving standing rules that were in line with state standing rules. A memorial for Linda Henderson will be sent to the local DCRSP scholarship.

The local University Club, no longer in need of a treasury, contributed its remaining funds to the local DCRSP scholarship.

Any retired person who is part of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, regardless of where the service was rendered or in what capacity, is eligible to belong to the De Witt County Retired School Personnel. For more information, call President Laura Whitson at 361-275-6545.

Comments / 0

Related
Cuero Record

TrustTexas Bank donates to CISDEF

TrustTexas Bank donates to CISDEF News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image TrustTexas Bank recently presented a $25,000 donation to the Cuero ISD Education Foundation’s Enduring Legacy Campaign. The purpose of the campaign is to build the Foundation’s general endowment so that it becomes self-sustaining, enabling it to fund future projects, while also spreading awareness of the Foundation’s accomplishments in its brief history. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Body TrustTexas Bank donates to CISDEF
CUERO, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County Public Records

DeWitt County Public Records News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body Marriage licenses Jose Dav Zuniga Gonzalez and Mayra Martinez- Castillo Assumed name certificates Eva Lopez dba Country Sky Gift Shop Deeds The First Church of Christ, Scientist and First Church of Christ, Scientist to Southwest Royalties Inc and...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Yorktown FFA Members

Yorktown FFA Members News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Yorktown FFA Members Body Trent Foerster, Sydnie Krueger, Taylor Roberts, Kaiden Hilbrich, Trent Foerster, Brycen Allman, Charles Kale Blank, Kaiden Hilbrich, Carlie Villareal, Laynie Boyd, Blake Boyd, Ashlie Gaida, Samuel Forbes, William Bolton, Faith Everitt, Braleigh Dodds, Mallory Soliz, Hagen Newman, Ethan Fitts, Zoey Hays, Tyler Respondek, Carleigh Boehm, DaKielynn Campbell, Ethan Hahn, Aubrianna Longoria, Ayana Longoria, Jaclyn Gwosdz, Brody Metting and Benjamin Bryand.
YORKTOWN, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County Briefs

DeWitt County Briefs News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Body Yorktown 175th Birthday Celebration Fundraiser A Country Opry is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Aunt Di’s Restaurant as a fundraiser for Yorktown’s 175th birthday celebration that will take place on...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County activity report

DeWitt County activity report News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body Following is the DeWitt County Sheriff’s activity report for January 27 - February 2 as submitted to The Cuero Record by the DCSO. Number of loose livestock calls — 6 Make or assist with...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Local World War II vet reflects on 95 years of life

Local World War II vet reflects on 95 years of life News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Local World War II vet reflects on 95 years of life Above: Gregorio Salazar poses with an American flag next to a World War II Memorial Dedication Plaque in Washington D.C. in 2019. Left: Gregorio Salazar enlisted in the U.S....
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds Subhead Hobbs identifies cyber criminals News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image From left, County Judge Daryl Fowler, Assistant Treasurer Desi Poth, County Auditor Carrie Rea, DCSO Lieutenant Bethany Hobbs, Sheriff Carl Bowen,...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Cuero Record

107
Followers
85
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Cuero Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy