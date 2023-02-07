DCRSP met in January News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body

Beverly Williams, Texas Retired Teachers Association District Legislative Chairperson, spoke to the DeWitt County Retired School Personnel (DCRSPA) in January about the legislative effort to establish a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for members of the Texas Teacher Retirement System.

Retired School Personnel have not received a COLA since 2013, and that one included only teachers who had retired on or before on Aug. 31, 2004. Social Security recipients have received a COLA each year, and state and federal retirees have received several. The TRS pension system is actuarially sound, a condition that must be met before the Legislature approves a COLA for TRS recipients. Local legislators have worked toward making a COLA possible, Williams said. She pointed out that one out of every twenty citizens of Texas is a member of the TRS.

Seventy-six percent of those are women and 376 of TRS members are over the age of 100.

Interesting also is that 78% of this money stays in the county in which the annuitant lives. In DeWitt County $6.3 million from TRS employees and their insurance company has been spent on health care.

Several bills that would provide a COLA for TRS retirees have been introduced in the Texas Legislature, and TRS members are anxiously waiting to see if their Legislator will sign on to sponsor one of these bills.

Laura Whitson called the business meeting to order.

The minutes by Joyce Ann Warwas and the financial report by Judy Faulkner were presented and approved by members. Whitson reminded members who are going to Austin on April 12 to visit with legislators to get their $20 and their T-shirt size to her. Other business included approving standing rules that were in line with state standing rules. A memorial for Linda Henderson will be sent to the local DCRSP scholarship.

The local University Club, no longer in need of a treasury, contributed its remaining funds to the local DCRSP scholarship.

Any retired person who is part of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, regardless of where the service was rendered or in what capacity, is eligible to belong to the De Witt County Retired School Personnel. For more information, call President Laura Whitson at 361-275-6545.