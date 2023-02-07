News-View In Brief News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:48 Image Body

Punt, Pass and Kick

Punt, Pass and Kick will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m. at Wildcat Stadium. Ages six and under, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12 can compete for 1st-3d place awards. Sponsored by Yorktown Athletic Booster Club and Lions Club. Registration will be held the day of the event.

Benefit for Kristin (Stehling) Russell

A benefit to help with medical bills and expenses is planned for Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the Nordheim Volunteer Fire Station.

Stew and cornbread will be available for $10 per quart. The benefit is for Kristin (Stehling) Russell who was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer. For additional details please call 361-648-9832.

Yorktown 175th Birthday Celebration Fundraiser

A Country Opry is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Aunt Di’s Restaurant as a fundraiser for Yorktown’s 175th birthday celebration that will take place on Saturday, June 17. A $10 per person donation at the door is being requested which will help support efforts to produce a worthy Yorktown Birthday Celebration come June. Information on the musical line-up will be announced soon. Make plans to attend and help support 175 Years of Yorktown.

Masonic Lodge to Award Scholarships

Any college or technical school bound senior from Yorktown or Nordheim may apply for a scholarship from Yorktown’s Cameron Masonic Lodge. The deadline for submitting an application is May 1. Those wanting to apply are asked to contact their respective school counselor for more information.

Western Days scholarship application

The Yorktown Western Days Association is accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The YWDA will award two $500 scholarships. YISD and NISD seniors are encouraged to apply. The application form, attached questionnaire, and an official transcript must be completed and turned in by May 5. Incomplete forms or applications will not be accepted. Applications can be picked up from school counselor Dina Menn or picked up at the Yorktown Chamber/Yorktown Western Days office. Applications can be turned in to the school counselor, dropped by the Western Days Office, or mailed to P.O. Box 488, Yorktown, TX 78164.

Yorktown Chamber of Commerce scholarship

One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a senior from YISD. The deadline is May 5. Applications can be picked up from YISD Counselor Dina Menn. Completed applications can be mailed to PO BOX 488, Yorktown or dropped by the Chamber office.