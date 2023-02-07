ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

Commissioners split on solar farm projects

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2jn3_0kgItJnn00 Consultant Garrett Peters (far right) presents information to commissioners Curtis Afflerbach and Brian Carson last Monday, Jan. 23. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY HANS LAMMEMAN
Lightsource BP representatives returned to the DeWitt County Courthouse last Monday to provide information on three proposed solar power projects and gauge commissioners’ interest in further negotiating abatement agreements.

Consultant Garrett Peters discussed a proposal for tax relief for three solar projects (Shaula, Shaula II and Shaula III) over 10 years at 65% abatement. The proposed agreement could be structured so that projects will be 100% abated, and a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) would be provided at a flat rate for that period.

After nearly an hour of discussion, Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach spoke against going forward with negotiations related to tax abatement for the solar projects. Commissioner Precinct 4 Brian Carson said he would like to hear more.

With mixed preferences from the commissioners, County Judge Daryl Fowler said the court would discuss the matter further in a closed session. One Lightsource representative said the projects’ preferred timeline would require a decision by the commissioners by mid-Feburary.

“If you recall, shortly before the end of the year last year, we came out to introduce the three projects formally to the commissioners as well as submitted the tax abatement applications back in the summer of 2022,” said Peters of the project timeline thus far.

“The tax abatements are a large part of the incentive program that we have been seeking in order to bring these projects forward,” Peters explained. “Also, as previously talked about, shortly before the end of the year, the school districts approved the 313 agreements. There was one in Yoakum and two in Cuero ISD. We are really excited to be partnered with the community.”

Peters explained that if the county opts to go the PILOT route discussed last Monday, payments would be made to the county of $164,300 per year per project. This would be roughly $493 thousand in PILOTs annually over ten years.

After questioning from Attorney Charles “Chuck” R. Kimbrough, Peters estimated that the proposed agreements would require about 20 years after the tax breaks concluded for the county to recoup funds abated during the first ten years.

“I am throwing a number out there, but I know that I will be right about this. If you look at the last 30 years, the tax generated by this whole property is probably less than $100,000 to $200,000…,” said Peters to the court. “Just for the county alone, with the tax abatements we are proposing, the yield to the county over the next 30 years would be $14 million.”

Fowler explained that the road maintenance project required additional work before the court would commit to a decision.

Cuero Record

