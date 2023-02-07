ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

Lamprecht named new TDEM county liaison officer

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 3 days ago
During last Monday’s meeting at City Hall, Kevin Lamprecht introduced himself to the Yorktown City Council as the new county liaison officer (CLO) for DeWitt County through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

Lamprecht said he would solely focus on DeWitt County, though he currently assists with duties in Goliad County. He would address local requests and take some of the burdens off supervisors further up the TDEM ladder.

“(The CLO) was a new position created last year through the State, the governor and Chief of Emergency Management Nimm Kidd. Basically, our role and responsibilities are to work with the local officials in the counties,” said Lamprecht Jan. 30.

The new CLO said he recently retired from the Victoria Fire Department and remained hopeful his current role wouldn’t affect his leadership role with the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department. Lamprecht said he was eager to work in the area he called home.

“These kinds of positions came up mainly after Hurricane Harvey,” said Lamprecht. “The district coordinators had a lot to handle, especially with seven or eight counties along the coastline. That is kind of why they built this position.”

The focused service areas aim to spread the workload more efficiently and effectively throughout TDEM.

