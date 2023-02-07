ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordheim, TX

Nordheim basketball: Lady Pirates fall, Pirates defeat Prairie Lea

By News Staff
Cuero Record
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJ5OU_0kgItH2L00 Senior Rebecca Tambunga shoots and sinks a three pointer.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOZNW_0kgItH2L00 Freshman Abby Klein had a great night scoring 14 points overall for the Lady Pirates but Prairie Lea proved a tough team defeating the Lady Pirates 34-39. LADY PIRATE PHOTOS BY SARAH JOHNSTON
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H775M_0kgItH2L00 Junior Kristiana Lopez shoots and scores one of her 11 total points for the night.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OunPT_0kgItH2L00 Pictured left: Senior Jaiden Garcia breaks through a touch defense to score for the Pirates. Pictured below freshman Jacob Torres lead the Pirates to a 48-37 victory over Prairie Lea.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFsCX_0kgItH2L00 Junior Tristan Infante goes up for two.
  • PIRATE PHOTOS BY REBECCA TAMBUNGA
Cuero Record

