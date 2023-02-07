Nordheim basketball: Lady Pirates fall, Pirates defeat Prairie Lea
- Senior Rebecca Tambunga shoots and sinks a three pointer.
- Freshman Abby Klein had a great night scoring 14 points overall for the Lady Pirates but Prairie Lea proved a tough team defeating the Lady Pirates 34-39. LADY PIRATE PHOTOS BY SARAH JOHNSTON
- Junior Kristiana Lopez shoots and scores one of her 11 total points for the night.
- Pictured left: Senior Jaiden Garcia breaks through a touch defense to score for the Pirates. Pictured below freshman Jacob Torres lead the Pirates to a 48-37 victory over Prairie Lea.
- Junior Tristan Infante goes up for two.
- PIRATE PHOTOS BY REBECCA TAMBUNGA
