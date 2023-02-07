Trojans Prepare for In-State Rival South Alabama on Thursday Night Doubleheader; United in Cardinal, Trojan Mardi Gras and Letterwinners Day Highlighted

Birmingham, Ala.- The Trojans wrapped up the indoor regular season from the Birmingham CrossPlex, finishing with 10 top-five finishes at the Bulldog open Saturday afternoon. The theme of the indoor season of breaking school records continued this weekend as Lauren Locke set a new Troy school record in the women's mile with a time of 5:00.08, placing her in second in the event. Cadi Rowe finished behind her in fifth.

TROY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO