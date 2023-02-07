Read full article on original website
"Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike!"DeanLandMarietta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
ramblinwreck.com
ACC/Big 12 Showdown Replaces Amer Ari Intercollegiate
Tech Schedule and Results Match Summary (Golfstat) Waimea, Hawai’i – Because of high winds strong enough to move golf balls on greens, the Amer Ari Intercollegiate golf tournament was cancelled Thursday. Round 1, which had begun on Wednesday, was cancelled after five holes were played and rescheduled as part of a 36-hole today Thursday, but after three holes the winds had not abated and the entire event was cancelled.
ramblinwreck.com
Alum Gold Named to Team Israel’s Classic Roster
THE FLATS – Former Georgia Tech standout Brandon Gold (Alpharetta, Ga./Johns Creek) was named a member of Team Israel for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the WBC announced this week. Gold joins 29 players from the Major and Minor Leagues on Team Israel, including two-time All-Star and former Atlanta...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Opens 2023 Season with Buzz Classic
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (RV) returns to the field to begin the 2023 season with the 24th Buzz Classic, welcoming North Texas (RV), Saint Francis, UConn and UIC to Mewborn Field Friday through Sunday. The tournament is currently set to consist of 13 games, featuring six including the Yellow Jackets and seven neutral contests.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Split Weekend at Clemson & Vanderbilt
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams will split the weekend of competition at the Tiger Paw Invite and Music City Challenge. The Tiger Paw Invite will be hosted by Clemson and the Music City Challenge will be hosted by Vanderbilt. Both meets are set to take place on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.
ramblinwreck.com
Travel With Tech: Episode 1 (Presented by Delta)
Travel with Cameron Swartz and Georgia Tech women's basketball on their trip to Boston. The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ramblinwreck.com
Terry's Tip-In Beats Buzzer, Fighting Irish in Thriller
THE FLATS – Lance Terry tipped in a missed jumper by Kyle Sturdivant at the final horn to power Georgia Tech men’s basketball past Notre Dame, 70-68, on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12 ACC) battled in the second half to keep the game...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Represented in ITA Rankings
THE FLATS – Three members of the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team have been recognized in the most recent ITA Division I Men’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings. In addition to the Top 25 teams, this week’s poll included the Top 125 singles players and Top 60 doubles pairs. In singles, Andres Martin jumped to No. 63 and Keshav Chopra sits at No. 86. Tech’s doubles pair of Martin and Marcus McDaniel has been ranked at No. 60.
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Visits Clemson Thursday
GEORGIA TECH (12-11, 3-9 ACC) at CLEMSON (13-12, 4-9 ACC) Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 8 p.m. EST | Clemson, S.C. | Littlejohn Coliseum. The Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways on Thursday, coming off a tough loss at Miami. Cameron Swartz led the way offensively for Georgia Tech, contributing a game-high 19 points, as the Jackets were able to cut it to two points with less than a minute to play. Tonie Morgan chipped in 10 points and six assists to follow her strong performance against NC State, earning her ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Set to Host Two Nationally Ranked Opponents
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (6-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to host three different opponents at home this weekend. On Friday, Tech will face No. 8 South Carolina (6-0, 0-0 SEC) at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the Jackets will host a doubleheader against in-state rival No. 13 Georgia (3-3, 0-0 SEC) at 12 p.m. and the Citadel (3-9, 0-0 SoCon) at 4 p.m.
ramblinwreck.com
Bilchev, Lee Appear in ITA Singles Rankings
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kylie Bilchev represented women’s tennis in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s individual rankings released on Wednesday. Both are ranked in the top 50 nationally. The ITA released the first singles and doubles rankings of the spring season today,...
