GEORGIA TECH (12-11, 3-9 ACC) at CLEMSON (13-12, 4-9 ACC) Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 8 p.m. EST | Clemson, S.C. | Littlejohn Coliseum. The Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways on Thursday, coming off a tough loss at Miami. Cameron Swartz led the way offensively for Georgia Tech, contributing a game-high 19 points, as the Jackets were able to cut it to two points with less than a minute to play. Tonie Morgan chipped in 10 points and six assists to follow her strong performance against NC State, earning her ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO