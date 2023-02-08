ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WKRG News 5

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?

Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama sees uneven progress in growing number of board-certified teachers

Research shows that children learn better when teachers have a specific type of training – the ‘gold standard’ of National Board Certification. But dramatically fewer teachers in Alabama achieved that license during the pandemic – slowing the progress of what had been strong growth year over year, according to a state report tracking the impact of increased state funding for incentives last year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama would require unanimous jury for death sentences under prefiled bill

An Alabama lawmaker has introduced several bills dealing with criminal justice ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including one focused on death sentences. Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, prefiled several bills on Wednesday, including House Bill 14. The bill calls for a unanimous jury vote during the sentencing phase of a capital murder trial to put someone to death. It also provides an avenue for resentencing in certain circumstances.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape

A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama task force creates human trafficking survivor bags

The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing." Financial expert...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
EUFAULA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
ALABAMA STATE
cspdailynews.com

Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores

Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
