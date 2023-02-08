Read full article on original website
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?
Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
Alabama sees uneven progress in growing number of board-certified teachers
Research shows that children learn better when teachers have a specific type of training – the ‘gold standard’ of National Board Certification. But dramatically fewer teachers in Alabama achieved that license during the pandemic – slowing the progress of what had been strong growth year over year, according to a state report tracking the impact of increased state funding for incentives last year.
Alabama would require unanimous jury for death sentences under prefiled bill
An Alabama lawmaker has introduced several bills dealing with criminal justice ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including one focused on death sentences. Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, prefiled several bills on Wednesday, including House Bill 14. The bill calls for a unanimous jury vote during the sentencing phase of a capital murder trial to put someone to death. It also provides an avenue for resentencing in certain circumstances.
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Bill pre-filed to end Alabama’s misdemeanor penalty for abortions
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session aims to end the state's penalties for people who attempt to induce an abortion, miscarriage, or early delivery.
New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape
A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
WAFF
Alabama task force creates human trafficking survivor bags
The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing." Financial expert...
Here are Alabama’s 10 most popular baby girl names of the 2000s
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Alabama from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
For Mobile, a push is on to get a Black judge back on the bench: ‘Unconscionable we don’t have at least one’
When Cain Kennedy died in 2005, newspaper stories called him a “pioneer” as Alabama’s first Black circuit judge after Gov. Fob James appointed him to oversee domestic relations cases in Mobile County in 1979. Since then and spanning over 44 years, only two other Black judges –...
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
wbrc.com
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
Pre-filed bill could allow municipalities to end, reduce local grocery tax
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session would allow municipalities to reduce or entirely opt out of local taxes on food.
cspdailynews.com
Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores
Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
