Late last week, an Alzheimer’s patient received the first commercial dose of the recently approved drug Leqembi, marking an important milestone in the treatment’s launch. Leqembi and its lead developer, the Japanese pharmaceutical firm Eisai, secured what’s known as an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 6. In the month since then, the drug has had its first U.S. sale, on Jan. 18, its first prescription written, on Jan. 23, and its first administration, on Feb. 3, according to an earnings report Eisai issued Monday.

3 DAYS AGO