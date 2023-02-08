Read full article on original website
Faro Health Secures $20M to Streamline Smart Clinical Trials
– Faro Health, a cloud-computing company that is developing digital infrastructure for smart clinical trials raises $20M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst to help scale the digital transformation of clinical trials––essentially making it easier and quicker for drug developers to greatly reduce the cost and time of trials.
marketscreener.com
LivaNova Initiates Limited Commercial Release in Europe of the Essenz Perfusion System for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Procedures
LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced the start of a limited commercial release for the Essenz™ Perfusion System*. The release has been initiated in select centers throughout Europe, following a successful clinical experience in two major centers, Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven, Netherlands and San Donato Hospital in Milan, Italy. Consisting of a next-generation heart-lung machine (HLM) and a transformative patient monitor, Essenz puts data at the forefront to deliver a patient-tailored approach that supports data-driven decisions during life-saving cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) procedures.
biopharmadive.com
Eisai gives first glimpse into Alzheimer’s drug launch
Late last week, an Alzheimer’s patient received the first commercial dose of the recently approved drug Leqembi, marking an important milestone in the treatment’s launch. Leqembi and its lead developer, the Japanese pharmaceutical firm Eisai, secured what’s known as an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 6. In the month since then, the drug has had its first U.S. sale, on Jan. 18, its first prescription written, on Jan. 23, and its first administration, on Feb. 3, according to an earnings report Eisai issued Monday.
msn.com
physiciansweekly.com
Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder: Clinical Trial Design Challenges & Opportunities
The following is a summary of “Clinical Trial Design Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kiluk, et al. To address the ongoing opioid pandemic and enduring obstacles to current OUD therapies that target the endogenous...
MedicalXpress
Marketing study of sickle cell patients looks at effects of racism on the adoption of innovative therapies
A recent study by University of Illinois Chicago researchers in the College of Business Administration analyzed how the experiences of racism and discrimination in health care significantly affect the adoption of innovative medical technology like gene therapies and the gene editing tool CRISPR. The study, "In the Back of the...
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
hospimedica.com
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
Image: The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.6 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, rising investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations across the world, and growing focus by hospitals on investing in technologically-advanced endoscopy instruments and expanding endoscopy units. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets, (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for international market research reports.
tctmd.com
Upstream Care Lacking for Many CTO PCI Patients in VA Health System
Fewer than half of US veterans receiving PCI for chronic total occlusions (CTOs) are managed according to clinical guidelines prior to the intervention, including being on at least two antianginal medications and undergoing stress testing in the preceding 3 months, according to new data from the Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System.
biopharmadive.com
Arrowhead confirms J&J’s plan to dial back hepatitis B drug research
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ chief executive on Monday confirmed Johnson & Johnson is dialing back its hepatitis B drug research, leaving the future of a lucrative partnership between the two companies unclear. “We understand that they are deprioritizing HBV broadly,” Arrowhead CEO Christopher Anzalone said on a conference call. “This is...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Healthcare’s Digital Transformation Improves Lives, Not Just Efficiencies
The COVID-19 sped up healthcare’s digital transformation. The 20-minute telehealth visit can mean less unpaid time off from work and the difference between seeking care and putting food on the table. Care-at-home programs can reduce the risks associated with hospitalization, such as hospital-acquired infections. Technology is advancing within every...
infomeddnews.com
Health at Scale Awarded Patent for Breakthrough AI Technology for Smart Hyper-Personalized Provider Navigation
Health at Scale, the market leader in smart AI-powered technologies to optimize care management, announced today that it has been awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its breakthrough advances in personalized patient-provider matching using machine learning. Choosing a provider is often the most important decision...
MedicalXpress
New standardized measurements for recording the outcome of snakebite trials
Snakebite envenoming is a priority neglected tropical disease (NTD), and is responsible for around 94,000 deaths each year, mostly in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Clinical trials used to test treatments and outcomes in this field often use a broad range of measurements, which can blur the overall picture of progress. By standardizing these measurements, the effects of treatments can be compared and combined across different trials, and we can better measure how well new treatments reduce the impact of snakebites.
packworld.com
Healthcare Packaging Takeback Programs 101
Whether via store drop-off or shipping from home, a number of packaging material re-use or takeback schemes have been implemented for consumer packaged goods. But the landscape is changing for healthcare, too. Ellen Struthers is a principal consultant at Anthesis Group, a global sustainability consultancy that works across a variety...
hospimedica.com
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
Smart beds help physicians monitor patients remotely and administer medicines based on recorded data (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global hospital bed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 3.21 billion in 2021 to USD 4.69 billion by 2028, driven by the growing preference for highly equipped hospital beds with innovative features, with the increasing popularity of smart hospital beds emerging as a key trend in the market.
beckersdental.com
Patient Prism launches AI-powered call monitoring system for dental practices
Call management software company Patient Prism recently launched an artificial intelligence-powered patient call monitoring system for dental practices. The platform, DeepLens, analyzes patient conversations and provides feedback via text and email, including a synopsis of conversations and recommendations for calls that do not result in booked appointments, according to a Feb. 7 news release.
hcplive.com
FDA Updates Total Number of Deaths in Philips Medical Device Reports
More than 98,000 medical device reports have been sent to the FDA since April 2021 regarding Philips Respironics Ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines associated with the PE-PUR foam breakdown. Today, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided an update regarding the safety information about medical device reports (MDRs) associated...
WebMD
Three Wild Technologies About to Change Health Care
Star Trek. I was dazzled by the space travel, sure, but also the medical technology. A handheld “tricorder” detected diseases, while an intramuscular injector (“hypospray”) could treat them. Sickbay “biobeds” came with real-time health monitors that looked futuristic at the time but seem primitive today.
Healthline
Best DNA Testing Kits of 2023
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission Here’s our process. Best for overall health: 23andMe Health + Ancestry Services. Best for heart health: Everlywell Heart Health Test. Best for ancestry: Ancestry DNA.
