Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus State Community College: A community college for OhioMint MessageColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
This Columbus pizzeria has a ranch dressing fountain
Central Ohio takes ranch dressing very seriously. So much so that a popular Columbus pizzeria has made the popular condiment into a dining room centerpiece. Literally. Mikey’s Late Night Slice is home to the only ranch fountain in Columbus (that we know about, at least). According to Mikey’s partner...
columbusnavigator.com
The 6 Best Spots For Soul Food In Columbus
Because soul food isn’t just a cuisine, it’s a nutritional requirement. When was the last time you had a hot, home cooked meal? For some, that’s an everyday thing, but for more people than you think, it’s a rarity. Some of us have to accept a supper of ready-made pizzas and microwavable chicken tenders every night. It’s really not that bad of a life once you get used to it (*sobs uncontrollably*).
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: KPot Opens on Bethel; Katzinger's Pauses for Refresh
The national chain KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, which serves all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and Asian-style hot pot, is now open for lunch and dinner service at 5240 Bethel Center Mall in Northwest Columbus. The restaurant offers several options of hot pot broths, which are used to cook meats and veggies at the table. The Korean barbecue option, meanwhile, is a grill-at-your-table experience, in which diners can cook short rib, shrimp, chicken bulgogi, mushrooms and many other ingredients directly at the table.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
614now.com
According to ‘Food & Wine,’ this Columbus restaurant has the best BBQ in Ohio
Last August, “Food & Wine” released a list of the best barbecue in every state. And their top spot for The Buckeye State is right here in Columbus. While this likely doesn’t come as a surprise to the eatery’s sizable fanbase, Ray Ray’s Hog Pit was tapped by “Food & Wine” as Ohio’s best barbecue purveyor.
614now.com
National Korean BBQ and hot pot chain opens first Columbus eatery
While the tail-end of winter is still hanging on here in central Ohio, a new Korean barbecue spot on the city’s northwest side can help you keep the colder weather at bay. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened its sole Columbus location yesterday. The eatery is located at 5240 Bethel Center Mall, in the former home of Buffalo Wild Wings.
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
wosu.org
North Graveyard in downtown Columbus to be excavated before Merchant Building constructed
The disturbed remains of some of the City of Columbus’ oldest inhabitants are expected to contribute to the historical understanding of central Ohio’s population in the 1800s when they’re removed from a former graveyard to make way for new construction. Archaeologists are due to start excavating a...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Craft Corner: Putting the heart in Valentine's Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a new Valentine's Day craft for your children Anna Sokol from Art with Anna joins Good Day Columbus with a homemade project filled with love!. To learn more about Art with Anna classes, click here.
NBC4 Columbus
The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio
The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r.
National Pizza Day: Where to get deals and discounts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains nationwide and local spots are celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with deals and discounts all day. Find a location near you below. Bravo Italian Kitchen E-club members can order flatbreads for 50% off on Thursday. Locations. Brio Italian Grille E-club members can order flatbreads for 50% off on Thursday. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Chile Verde Café revamping Gemini Place restaurant, closing Sawmill location
Chile Verde Café closed its Carriage Place restaurant at 4853 Sawmill Rd. on Jan. 28 before reopening its 1522 Gemini Pl. location on Feb. 1 after a weeks-long renovation. Owner Tom Anthony said he made the decision to merge into one storefront following the COVID-19 pandemic. Chile Verde Café...
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
columbusmonthly.com
Weenie Wonder Opens at Easton; Dragon Donuts Closes Grandview Shop
The grand opening of Weenie Wonder at Easton Town Center will take place Thursday, Feb. 9. The new, fast-casual hot dog joint is located at 4117 Worth Ave., next to its sibling bar/duckpin bowling venue, Pins Mechanical Co. This is the second location for Weenie Wonder, a creation of the Columbus-based brand development company Rise Brands. Weenie Wonder—which serves bespoke Koegel hot dogs, tater tots, jojos and milkshakes—has a second location at 6562 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects
Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects.
