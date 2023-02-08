ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

This Columbus pizzeria has a ranch dressing fountain

Central Ohio takes ranch dressing very seriously. So much so that a popular Columbus pizzeria has made the popular condiment into a dining room centerpiece. Literally. Mikey’s Late Night Slice is home to the only ranch fountain in Columbus (that we know about, at least). According to Mikey’s partner...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 6 Best Spots For Soul Food In Columbus

Because soul food isn’t just a cuisine, it’s a nutritional requirement. When was the last time you had a hot, home cooked meal? For some, that’s an everyday thing, but for more people than you think, it’s a rarity. Some of us have to accept a supper of ready-made pizzas and microwavable chicken tenders every night. It’s really not that bad of a life once you get used to it (*sobs uncontrollably*).
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: KPot Opens on Bethel; Katzinger's Pauses for Refresh

The national chain KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, which serves all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and Asian-style hot pot, is now open for lunch and dinner service at 5240 Bethel Center Mall in Northwest Columbus. The restaurant offers several options of hot pot broths, which are used to cook meats and veggies at the table. The Korean barbecue option, meanwhile, is a grill-at-your-table experience, in which diners can cook short rib, shrimp, chicken bulgogi, mushrooms and many other ingredients directly at the table.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

National Korean BBQ and hot pot chain opens first Columbus eatery

While the tail-end of winter is still hanging on here in central Ohio, a new Korean barbecue spot on the city’s northwest side can help you keep the colder weather at bay. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened its sole Columbus location yesterday. The eatery is located at 5240 Bethel Center Mall, in the former home of Buffalo Wild Wings.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Craft Corner: Putting the heart in Valentine's Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a new Valentine's Day craft for your children Anna Sokol from Art with Anna joins Good Day Columbus with a homemade project filled with love!. To learn more about Art with Anna classes, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio

The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

National Pizza Day: Where to get deals and discounts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains nationwide and local spots are celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with deals and discounts all day. Find a location near you below. Bravo Italian Kitchen E-club members can order flatbreads for 50% off on Thursday. Locations. Brio Italian Grille E-club members can order flatbreads for 50% off on Thursday. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home

NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Weenie Wonder Opens at Easton; Dragon Donuts Closes Grandview Shop

The grand opening of Weenie Wonder at Easton Town Center will take place Thursday, Feb. 9. The new, fast-casual hot dog joint is located at 4117 Worth Ave., next to its sibling bar/duckpin bowling venue, Pins Mechanical Co. This is the second location for Weenie Wonder, a creation of the Columbus-based brand development company Rise Brands. Weenie Wonder—which serves bespoke Koegel hot dogs, tater tots, jojos and milkshakes—has a second location at 6562 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects

Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects.
COLUMBUS, OH

