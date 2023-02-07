ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Two Named to Preseason All-ACC Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Syracuse graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell and senior Emma Tyrrell have been selected to the women's lacrosse Preseason All-ACC Team in a vote by the head coaches. The Orange were picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll. Syracuse earned one first-place vote and 85 points....
Two Meets on Deck for Track Squads

The Syracuse track and field teams have their biggest tests left before the ACC Championships this weekend, heading to Clemson and Boston for meets. Shaleah Colaire starts the running at Noon on Friday in the 60-meter hurdles, followed by Jaheem Hayles, Naseem Smith and Anthony Vazquez at 12:25 in the men's event. The semifinals will take place at 2:20 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., respectively, with the finals happening later that evening.
Orange Take On Seminoles in Tallahassee

Game Details: Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tallahassee, Fla., 7:00 p.m. Florida State Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (14-10, 7-6) makes its second trip of the season to the Sunshine State, facing Florida State (8-16, 6-7) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. Both squads...
