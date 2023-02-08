Read full article on original website
Want Free Tickets To Our Lundi Gras Party? Here Is Where You Need To Be Today
Last week, we announced that our legendary Lundi Gras Party was back and will feature The Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank. It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Townsquare Media Lake Charles and Gator 99.5 proudly present the 12th annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank!
2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival Announces Dates And Times For Entertainment Lineup
The 2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival is coming your way from March 16th through 18th, 2023 in lake Charles. As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the entertainment lineup for the festival was announced but the times and dates they will perform were not announced until now. The festival will...
Mardi Gras Parades In Moss Bluff, Vinton And Lake Charles This Weekend Feb 11-12
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing It’s Doors
It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
As time goes by some things never seem to change. Here's to the tradition that is Mardi Gras in Louisiana's Cajun Country.
D&T Crawfish awarded 44th annual Lantern Award
A Vermilion Parish business, D&T Crawsfish, was one out of seven Louisiana companies honored for the 2022 44th annual lantern award.
Lake Charles American Press
Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?
We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet
Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
KPLC TV
Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
Houston Astro Alex Bregman Will Be In Lake Charles This Saturday, Feb. 11
If you are a fan of the Houston Astros or an LSU Tigers baseball fan, then you know exactly who Alex Bregman is. The two-time Major League Baseball Allstar will be making a stop in Lake Charles this Saturday. Bregman started his career in Baton Rouge playing for the Tigers...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
The new South Louisiana facility is expected to open in July of 2023 and will include a marina, restaurant, market, and RV resort.
KPLC TV
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
KPLC TV
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
KPLC TV
DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project. The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.
999ktdy.com
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway
The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway. Sulphur, Louisiana – Edie Littlefield Sundby, also known as “The Mission Walker,” will pass through Sulphur on February 7 during mid-morning, continuing her journey along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail auto highway from San Diego to St. Augustine.
KPLC TV
Thunderbirds take flight at Chennault ahead of May’s airshow
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds visited Chennault International Airport Thursday before they take flight at the airshow in May. Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeff “Simmer” Downie came for a visit to get more familiar with the airspace during their winter site visit flying in on the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
