ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GATOR 99.5

Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing It’s Doors

It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?

We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet

Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project. The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway

The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway. Sulphur, Louisiana – Edie Littlefield Sundby, also known as “The Mission Walker,” will pass through Sulphur on February 7 during mid-morning, continuing her journey along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail auto highway from San Diego to St. Augustine.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Thunderbirds take flight at Chennault ahead of May’s airshow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds visited Chennault International Airport Thursday before they take flight at the airshow in May. Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeff “Simmer” Downie came for a visit to get more familiar with the airspace during their winter site visit flying in on the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy