The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
10 books to add to your reading list in February
Bethanne Patrick's February picks include new work from Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith, plus fresh insights into friendship, Silicon Valley and wolves.
Saint Omer review – witchcraft and baby killing in extraordinary real-life courtroom drama
Documentary maker Alice Diop delivers a piercing fiction feature in the form of a courtroom drama, based on a real-life case: mysterious, tragic and intimately unnerving. The severity and poise of this calmly paced movie, its emotional reserve and moral seriousness – and the elusive, implied confessional dimension concerning Diop herself – make it an extraordinary experience.
Casa Susanna review – this portrait of queer life in an era of illegality is incredibly moving
This beautiful documentary tells the tale of a 1960s resort that offered total freedom to ‘cross-dressing men’ to be themselves. It’s a poignant, celebratory, sad story
Debunking Outrageous LIES from the New Hulu Series, ‘The 1619 Project’ |...
Remember this quote from George Orwell’s “1984”? “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” The Left is trying to erase the truth of our past to control our lives NOW. For example, did you know there was also...
Readers reply: from ancient history to the present, which civilisation had the fewest wars?
From ancient history to the present, which civilisation had the fewest wars? Allan Senior, Deganwy, Gogledd Cymru. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. It’s somewhat counterintuitive, and there’s controversial political baggage associated with some of the people who have written about this (eg Steven Pinker), but the majority of historical and archaeological evidence does suggest that the percentage of people who die in conflict has been on a general downward trajectory throughout history. As violent as the world still is, it’s probably our modern civilisation. ProjectXRay.
Aristocratic British family whose ancestors owned 1,000 slaves to apologize and pay $120,000 to reparations fund
The Trevelyan family, whose ancestors owned six sugar plantations on the Caribbean island of Grenada, said they hope other families follow suit.
‘My forefathers did something horribly wrong’: British slave owners’ family to apologise and pay reparations
The Trevelyans were shocked to see their name in a slavery database and a journey to Grenada confirmed the continuing impact of their grim history
The World and All That It Holds by Aleksandar Hemon review – an engrossing epic
Opening in Sarajevo as the first world war is triggered, this magnificent globe‑trotting, century-spanning novel mingles fact with the fabulous
Charlie Chaplin's Message For All Humanity
Charlie Chaplin was one of the most remarkable and widely loved silent movie stars in cinematic history. He was profoundly troubled by the Great Depression and his sympathy for the working class defines all his most famous silent films. When five million men are unemployed in the richest nation in the world, he declared, "Something is wrong."
Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia by David Graeber review – utopia by the sea
The late anthropologist on how an 18th-century Madagascan microstate provides a model for egalitarian living
Capturing the Voice—and Honesty—of Adolescence
I am not known as a young adult author, but I have published two novels about an adolescent character. Travis Hollister is, in the first book, 12 years old, and in the second, nineteen. The novels, Sweet Dream Baby and Night Letter, are really one story, or the stories of two years in Travis’s life, with a gap of six years separating them.
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Content Warning: Everything by Akwaeke Emezi (Bloomsbury, £1 2.99) It may seem a frightening idea that everything in one’s life requires a content warning, but fear isn’t the currency in Emezi’s mighty poetry debut. The book begins with What If My Mother Met Mary, a whimsical yet poignant conversation over a game of Scrabble. Emezi is an expert in transtemporal, transcultural exchanges. In What If Jesus Was My Big Brother, we are told “he turns / my water into Ribena”. Outrageously spiritual yet relentlessly self-exposed, the poems recycle biblical materials to articulate deep-seated familial wounds with scarcely an ounce of self‑pity. Alternative realities generate raw self-portraits, giving voice to harrowing experiences of domestic and sexual violence. Emezi has combined Maya Angelou’s passion and Sylvia Plath’s devastating self-inquisition to create an edgy music that frightens and astonishes.
The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken review – all about my mother
A bereaved daughter’s memories summon a vivid portrait of an indomitable woman
Tommy Kha’s Haunting Portrait of America’s Asian Diaspora
In June 1875, police raided Edouard Buguet’s studio on Boulevard Montmartre in Paris. The photographer was on trial for fraud. Claiming to be entranced by spirits, Buguet shot portraits of the living that could seemingly capture the visiting ghosts of the dead. “My children, like myself, thought the likeness perfect,” one sitter testified. “They cried, ‘It’s mamma!’” But Buguet confessed to double-exposing his plates with images of dummies or studio assistants dressed up in costume to resemble whoever the client wished to see. In his studio, there were false beards, shrouds, two life-sized mannequins, and 300 faces glued onto card.
