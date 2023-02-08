Read full article on original website
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
The founder behind ChatGPT once gave a lecture on how to launch a startup. It's still required viewing 9 years later.
To create a successful startup, you need to have a great idea, product, team, and execution, Sam Altman, a cofounder of OpenAI, said.
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey
Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
A disappointing 2022 has led some Goldman Sachs partners to ask: Is it time for a change at the top?
After a run of missteps, some of Goldman's top executives are considering pitching the board on potentially replacing David Solomon.
alternativeswatch.com
Carlyle taps CEO
Roughly six months after the abrupt departure of Kewsong Lee as CEO, Carlyle announced that former Goldman Sachs President and Co-COO Harvey Schwartz will become CEO on Feb. 15. Bill Conway will step down as interim CEO, while maintaining his role as co-chairman of the board of directors at the...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Marc Andreessen Reveals Crypto Playbook, Addresses Criticisms of One Digital Asset Sector
Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen is laying out his crypto investing playbook, and defending one sector of the industry against critics. In a new interview on The Lunar Society podcast, the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz says that he invests in the crypto space the same way as other venture capital investments.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has loaded up on these 2 small-cap names for the last 7 trading sessions
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has bought up two little-known stocks several trading days in a row. The famed money manager scooped up shares of a metal 3D printing firm and an oncology treatment company. Ark's flagship ETF just logged its best month ever, rising 28% in January. Cathie Wood's Ark...
alternativeswatch.com
Greenbriar closes oversubscribed sixth fund
Greenbriar Equity Group closed its latest offering at $3.475 billion, which includes $225 million in commitments from the general partner and its network of operating executives. Investors in Greenbriar Equity Fund VI include the Fairfax County Educational Employees’ Supplemental Retirement System and the Arkansas Teachers’ Retirement System. The...
TechCrunch
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
Futurism
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
bitcoinist.com
SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
decrypt.co
Tron Launches $100M AI Development Fund
The AI development fund will encourage the creation of applications on Tron using tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Smart contract blockchain Tron is leaning into the artificial intelligence revolution with the launch of a new $100 million AI development fund. The aim of the fund is to encourage developers...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
alternativeswatch.com
State Street: Private equity gathers pace despite data challenges
Most institutional investors plan to maintain their private market exposure despite interest rates, with private equity seen attracting the most allocations, State Street research shows . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking
Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin slumps in broad sell off amid SEC charges against Kraken, regulation worries
Bitcoin sank below US$22,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission slapped a fine on the Kraken exchange, sparking concerns that regulators are set to take a tougher line on cryptocurrency trading. The move adds to existing investor worries about macroeconomic trends, such as higher interest rates. Ether fell along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.
