Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly interested in acquiring New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to add some solid rotation players before the playoffs and have their sights set on Derrick Rose.
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team
A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sportsnaut
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly targeting former MVP ahead of NBA trade deadline
With less than 24 hours before this year’s NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly set their sights on
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Joe Mazzulla plans to play Giannis Antetokounmpo all 48 minutes in the All-Star Game
Could Giannis be in for a long night come the All-Star Game?
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
TRADE: Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Make A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have made a trade.
The Western Conference Looks Stacked With Superstars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving
The Western Conference is currently stacked with a plethora of superstars.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran Jae Crowder via trade, deal Serge Ibaka and others
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - Hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a move. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bucks have traded for Jae Crowder for five second round picks. Crowder has not played at all this season for the Phoenix Suns and...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
FOX Sports
LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks try to stretch their hot streak against the revamped Los Angeles Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks will be putting their nine-game winning streak on the line.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
The longest winning streak in Milwaukee Bucks’ franchise history
The Milwaukee Bucks own the fifth longest winning streak in NBA history.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Lakers Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
Jrue Holiday says the Nets should retire Brook Lopez's jersey
No other player should wear number 11 in the Brooklyn Nets organization, Jrue Holiday suggests.
