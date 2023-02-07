Read full article on original website
Kathryn Crane
2d ago
Hum- could it be that LIV was just a money laundering front and now all those golfers that got paid big to leave the PGA may be over for their payouts an the future of their contracts- Sounds like bankruptcy about to happen or the big fold up shop and move on to the next grift.
Reply(1)
11
Sandra Negron
2d ago
Wasn't Trump in with Saudis and playing golf
Reply(2)
12
Related
golfmagic.com
Report: Phil Mickelson "nervous and probably should be" about new mémoire
There could soon be a fresh news cycle about Phil Mickelson. That is because on 15 August a new book by Billy Walters will be released. If you didn't know, Walters, 76, is a famed sports bettor who went to prison in 2017 for insider trading. Mickelson was caught up...
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy leaves commentators nearly speechless with INSANE par save!
Rory McIlroy added another spectacular shot to his already impressive highlight reel. The scene? TPC Scottsdale during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. McIlroy, 33, began the elevated event on the back nine and was struggling to get any momentum going early doors. Two birdies...
golfmagic.com
SHANK?! PGA Tour pro sends one into the crowd at Phoenix Open's rowdy par-3 16th
PGA Tour pro Keith Mitchell held an early share of the lead when he boarded the iconic par-3 16th on day one of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. That was until he semi-shanked his tee shot into the crowd. "What was that... a shank?!" said the PGA Tour commentator...
golfmagic.com
Have LIV attorneys just made a ridiculous (and hilarious) argument? | Opinion
Other than LIV Golf generating "virtually zero" income in their inaugural season, there was another little nugget of what appears to be comedy gold buried in court documents, writes Ben Smith. On 6 February, attorneys for the "rebel" tour filed a motion with the US district court for Northern California...
Rory McIlroy Has 1-Word Response When Asked If He's Best Golfer In The World
Rory McIlroy is feeling confident right now. McIlroy was asked by a media member if he feels like he's the best golfer in the world right now and he only needed one word to answer. "Yes," McIlroy said. McIlroy is going to have every opportunity to prove that with a new PGA season underway. He's set ...
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
GolfWRX
Scottsdale police release video warning golf fans not to do this at Phoenix Open
It’s that time of year again, but if you plan on attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this week, do make sure to steer clear of the water hazards. Yesterday, the Scottsdale Police Department sent out a tweet reminding spectators that the hazards on the course are not for swimming.
Brittney Griner Makes Her Feelings on USA Basketball Clear
Although Brittney Griner is not present at the USA Basketball training camp, she is still keeping up with the team. According to a report from The Washington Times, Griner sent a text message to Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the camp was going. Griner was released in a...
golfmagic.com
Watch Rory McIlroy send chilling message to his rivals: "Because I do"
Rory McIlroy had an ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Asked whether he believes he is currently the best player in the world, McIlroy said: "Yes". The 33-year-old Ulsterman is ranked the World No.1 but after the emergence of LIV Golf and...
Golf.com
Pro putts into the water, chips-in for bogey, WDs in wild Phoenix Open sequence
It may take the rest of the year for the sequence that unraveled on Friday at the WM Phoenix Open to repeat itself over the span of a week on the PGA Tour. It will almost certainly take much longer for the same sequence of events to happen to one player in the span of an hour.
golfmagic.com
Cobra Puma Golf tear into Bryson DeChambeau: "He's looking for a UNICORN!"
Bryson DeChambeau's relationship with Cobra Puma Golf may not be over, but it does appear to be heavily dented. A recent report by Adam Schupak of Golfweek has dived into what it has been like for the brand to work with the 28-year-old LIV Golf League player. If you didn't...
Golf Digest
Billy Walters discusses 'six-year gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in interview about his upcoming book
Billy Walters is a legendary sports gambler known for decades of great bets. In a Thursday interview with Brent Musburger, however, he acted more like a poker player when the topic of Phil Mickelson came up. People hoping Walters would drop some sort of bombshell about his "six-year gambling relationship"...
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel fires back at golf fan with bizarre comment at Phoenix Open
Billy Horschel reportedly hit back at a golf fan's comment about the colour of his shirt during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. According to CBS reporter Kyle Porter on Twitter, Horschel was apparently asked by a golf fan in the gallery about the colour of his shirt, to which the PGA Tour star replied: "I don't know, why don't you ask your mom?"
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news
Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
GolfWRX
LPGA star ends relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco following ‘hatred and mean comments’
The LPGA and LET’s relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco has come under more and more scrutiny over the past 12 months, and that looks set to continue in the wake of the most recent news. Nine-time LPGA Tour winner Anna Nordqvist has just ended her relationship with Aramco.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods confirms shock PGA Tour return: "I'm FINALLY ready!"
Tiger Woods will play in his first official PGA Tour event since his horrific 2021 car crash. Woods has confirmed he will be teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. It will mark his first tournament start since he was reduced to tears as he likely...
golfmagic.com
Uber driver reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale: "Keep this between us..."
You might be thinking Tiger Woods gets driven around by a private chauffeur wherever he goes these days, but last month when he was in Orlando he reportedly jumped in an Uber. According to the hilarious tale, which you can read in full below, Woods likes Uber to save him faffing around with arranging a car service.
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
Comments / 13