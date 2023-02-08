ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Help find 2 men suspected of multi-vehicle burglaries in Benton

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart. The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Release Updated Information on Investigation of Deadly February 3 Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport

Louisiana State Police Release Updated Information on Investigation of Deadly February 3 Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport. Shreveport, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have released updated information on an investigation of a deadly February 3 officer-involved shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana. On February 6, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YAHOO!

ACLU speaks out on the officer-involved shooting

The ACLU of Louisiana released a statement Wednesday in response to the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Feb. 3 in Shreveport. “We are devastated to learn that the Shreveport police have brutalized and killed yet another unarmed Black man," said the ACLU. "Together, as a nation, we have watched another minor, routine police encounter turns into a deadly scene."
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Portion of I-49 in Shreveport re-opened after truck crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. Details about the crash are limited....
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

I-49 S in Shreveport reopened after crash Wednesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport authorities say all lanes of traffic are open after a crash on I-49 closed the southbound lanes late Wednesday. The crash closed I-49 South at East 70th St. for 10 hours as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the scene. Drivers were asked to find a different route for their morning commute due to congestion stretching for three miles.
SHREVEPORT, LA
