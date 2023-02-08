Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose Had “Inclination” Something Was Wrong Before NXT Title Loss
Mandy Rose has discussed the point she realized something was up before losing the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as feeling sorry for her opponent’s “rushed” title win. Having held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, Mandy Rose dramatically lost the title to Roxanne Perez...
ringsidenews.com
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Rejected AJ Lee’s Pitch To Work With Former Star
Despite multiple requests by AJ Lee to work with a specific former WWE superstar, she was always turned down. AJ Lee made it right to the top of the tree in WWE, becoming Divas Champion whilst also being voted Diva Of The Year on two occasions. Lee retired from in-ring competition in April 2015, shortly after she had teamed with Saraya (known as Paige at the time) to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes This Will Be A Test For John Cena
It has been rumored for many weeks that John Cena could be featured on this year's WrestleMania card. That speculation has recently intensified, as it's been said that the 16-time world champion is now "locked in" for a match against reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at the big two-night event in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential clash.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reveals Process For WWE NXT Talent Appearing In The Royal Rumble
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Creative Development Shawn Michaels hosted a media event, which Wrestling Inc. attended, ahead of "NXT" Vengeance Day, answering questions regarding the future of the developmental brand he overlooks. "NXT" used to have a yearly call-up cycle, often taking place during the WWE Draft, after major pay-per-views, or through surprise Royal Rumble appearances. Since "NXT" was revamped, though, there has been a dip in that number due to the current crop of development talent's lack of experience. Furthermore, this year's men's Royal Rumble featured zero male talents from the black-and-gold brand.
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Champions Make Debut On WWE Main Roster
Two former NXT Champions have made their televised debut on WWE’s main roster as they took on former Raw Tag Team Champions, The OC. In recent months, several stars from the NXT brand have mixed it up with those on WWE’s main roster on Main Event. The likes of Tony D’Angelo, Zoey Stark, Charlie Dempsey, Odyssey Jones, and Von Wagner have competed on the show in recent weeks and now it was the turn of Indi Hartwell – who was part of the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble – and former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers.
Ilja Dragunov returns to WWE NXT, attacks JD McDonagh
Dragunov attacked McDonagh after their last match in October ended in a referee stoppage.
WWE NXT Star Ilja Dragunov Returns from Injury
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a welcome return to the ring during the match between JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes. Late in their match, McDonagh was attempting to knock Hayes down from the top contender's spot, but then Ilja Dragunov's music hit. McDonagh was surprised by the return and the distraction gave Hayes the perfect moment ...
WWE Raw: Reason For Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Revealed
The Rhodes to WrestleMania is in full effect. Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at January's WWE Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other superstars in the men's multi-man battle royal to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39. While past years have left the Rumble winner with a choice of opponent at the grandest ...
Meiko Satomura to team with Roxanne Perez on next week's WWE NXT
Bron Breakker will also return to NXT next week.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Says It’s Unfair To Compare Bray Wyatt To Him
The Undertaker thinks it isn’t fair for people to compare Bray Wyatt to him even though they are both supernatural characters to some degree. At the Raw XXX show celebrating 30 years of Raw on January 23rd, The Undertaker choked LA Knight before tossing him over to Wyatt, who dropped Knight with a Sister Abigail neckbreaker. The Deadman whispered something into Wyatt’s ear after that. Wyatt said he won’t reveal what he was told in that moment.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star Wes Lee “Did Not Expect To Make It Past 24”
Wes Lee now feels like he has a purpose, something he didn’t have just a few years ago. Having competed extensively across the independent wrestling scene and then a successful spell in IMPACT Wrestling, Wes Lee finally joined the WWE ranks in 2020. He has gone on to become the NXT North American Champion, a title he picked up at Halloween Havoc 2022.
