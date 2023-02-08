ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Our top book this week transports a famous literary character into the 1990s…Fiction1. Becky by Sarah May is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now🔔Finished copies🔔Sarah May has been busy today signing piles and piles of copies of BECKY for lots of lovely bookshops. Pre-order from your favourite here!🗞️26 January 2023 https://t.co/1UyqbePCi7 @picadorbooks @SarahMayWriter @RoshMoorjani pic.twitter.com/pGrSK1bveA— Gabriela Quattromini (@gabrielaquattro) January 11, 2023Sarah May’s latest novel is a modern reimagining of the 19th century classic Vanity Fair, propelling the protagonist into the 1990s. Having secured a prestigious scholarship in her youth, Becky Sharp is determined to transform...
Kirkus Reviews

From the Archives: Fiction Reviews, 1933-2023

One of the real pleasures of assembling our 90th Anniversary Issue was combing through the archives to see what Kirkus Reviews had to say about the classics as well as some lesser-known books. You’ll find excerpts from those archival fiction reviews below. We didn’t aim to represent every major title of the past 90 years but to highlight the ones that were most entertaining or illuminating today. Allhave been condensed and lightly edited, when necessary, for clarity.
MARYLAND STATE
crimereads.com

The Best Reviewed Books of the Month

A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. A genuine literary event … Others before Ellis have attempted to retool the serial narrative for the internet age. Nothing has felt quite as thrilling as Ellis’s year-long, hour-by-hour performance of The Shards … Any lingering uncertainty that its brilliance lay more in the recitation than the writing can be dispensed with. The Shards isn’t just Ellis’s strongest novel since the 90s, it’s a full-spectrum triumph, incorporating and subverting everything he’s done before and giving us, if we follow the book’s ingenious, gleefully self-aware conceit, nothing less than the Ellis origin story”
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
TheDailyBeast

The Truth About Groundhogs and Feb. 2

The groundhog has evolved into a winning combination of cute and ungainly. This burrowing squirrel may resemble a furry cube with a leg at each corner, but do not be deceived by its bumbling, hapless charms: this is a Nostradamus of the animal world. In North American folklore, the groundhog can apparently be used to foresee the future, as many a town in the U.S. and Canada will vouch on Feb. 2 as they celebrate Groundhog Day.Groundhogs are great diggers and spend much of their time hunkered down in their burrows—understandably since they feature in far too many food webs....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England’s Most Famous Dynasty

An intelligent, astute account of those randy royals. The marvelous social history The Tudors in Love is the latest from Sarah Gristwood, British chronicler of (mostly) queenly rulership. (Readers may recall the Independent’s 2017 review of her Game of Queens: The Women Who Made Sixteenth Century Europe.) Here, Gristwood directs her gaze at the romantic — and correspondingly dynastic — goings-on at the 16th-century English royal court, giving us solidly grounded scholarship presented with erudition, eloquence, and insight.
webnewsobserver.com

The Gilded Age Season 2: What we know so far

“A woman’s intuition is better than a man’s. Nobody knows anything you know, and a woman can guess a good deal nearer than a man.”. Isn’t it a treat to see a young woman in the lead of a show/movie? Especially when that young woman is from the ’90s or ’80s? Fans must understand; what a delight it is to watch a historical drama with spice! But what to do when you can’t find the right show according to your taste? Don’t worry, got you covered! If you are a historical drama fan, here’s your clue: renew your subscription and watch The Gilded Age!

Comments / 0

Community Policy