ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?

First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Announcement

Tiger Woods announced something pretty cool on Tuesday. Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, announced via Twitter his latest golf course design project. It would be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. "The course will offer engaging play for every ...
PARK CITY, UT
thegolfnewsnet.com

How many people are in the stands on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale and Phoenix Open?

A lot of people attend the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and most of them fill the grandstands around the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale to capacity each day. As soon as the gates open at 6 a.m., fans make a beeline for the grandstands and skyboxes surrounding the 16th, the rowdiest hole in all of professional golf. Weeks before the tournament, workers erect the temporary seating that holds thousands of energetic, alcohol-slamming fans who cheer good shots and mercilessly boo the bad ones.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am

Aaron Rodgers teamed with Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, but at least one golfer doesn’t think Rodgers deserved the win. Keith Mitchell spoke with reporters on Sunday from the event. Mitchell was paired with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and seemed legitimately peeved with... The post Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Sportscasting

What Does TPC Stand For, and What Is a TPC Golf Course?

Avid followers of the PGA Tour — and likely plenty of casual followers as well — have undoubtedly heard the acronym TPC to describe a golf course at some point. After all, the tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, is played at TPC Sawgrass. But that’s certainly not the only PGA Tour event played on a course with the designation. In fact, if you look at the schedule, at least one event is played at such a facility nearly every month.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Here's How Much Money LIV Golf Made In 2022

The LIV Golf League debuted in 2022 flush with capital from its Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund. In terms of revenue, however, the circuit did not generate much of it, according to federal court documents obtained by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. In a motion filed in Northern California on Monday, LIV ...
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thegolfnewsnet.com

Here’s why Rory McIlroy is playing Vokey wedges in 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) One...
Golf Digest

'Probably not for me': Feelings mixed among top pros regarding CBS' new mic'd up segments

SCOTTSDALE — To the surprise of no one, CBS' new one-hole "mic'd up" segments on each of its past two PGA Tour broadcasts have been a smash hit among ardent and casual golf fans. It helps that the first one featured Golf Twitter favorite Max Homa on the 13th hole at Torrey Pines, and Keith Mitchell wasn't too shabby himself on the third hole at Pebble Beach last Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy