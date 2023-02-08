Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State announces student id+ re-carding dates, rollout
Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release. According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.
Seniors can get help doing taxes in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local seniors who need help filling their taxes can get free assistance in Cambria County. People ages 60 or over can partake in a free tax preparation program sponsored by the Cambria County Area Agency. The program is designed to help low-income taxpayers, disabled individuals or people on fixed incomes, according […]
UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
Huntingdon Co. sees increase in winter traveling numbers
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Huntingdon County saw an 89 percent increase in hotel and vacation revenue within the past two first-quarter seasons. The first quarter refers to January through March. Executive Director of Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau Matt Price said this quarter tends to have the slowest traffic and the one they’ve been trying to improve. […]
Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
State College
State College Area American Legion Post Reopens Amid Ownership Dispute
A State College area American Legion Post has reopened its club about a week after it suddenly closed amid a dispute between two related but separate entities over who owns it. American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday that, “We are open...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption
LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
State College
Plans in the Works for Long-Dormant State College Gas Station
A State College gas station that has sat dormant for nearly a decade may soon see new life. Local businessman Resham Dadra is looking to open a fueling station and convenience store at 605 University Drive, the site of the former Greg’s Sunoco. State College Borough Council held a public hearing Monday night on a conditional use permit application for a motor-vehicle-oriented business at the location.
Philipsburg-Osceola students win PennDOT’s Paint the Plow competition
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg-Osceola students were presented certificates for winning the annual PennDOT paint the plow program. Schools that participate are asked to produce original artwork for a PennDOT plow that will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in their respective county. The students took home top prizes in the “Fan Favorite” voting […]
Deadly Altoona house fire set by woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ report says
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Details have been released after a lengthy investigation into an Altoona woman accused of purposefully setting fires, one of which led to the death of a man. Police were called to the 100 block of E 5th Avenue in Altoona for a house fire on Feb. 15, 2022, around 6:24 […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Altoona
Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
State College
State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location
Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case
(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
CATA board chairman retires, honored for longstanding leadership
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is celebrating the retirement of one of its board chairmen who served for almost 43 years. Dr. John Spychalski retired from the CATA board of directors on Dec. 31, 2022. He was appointed in Ferguson Township and served as a board member since 1980. […]
Blair County and Cambria County DAs say school threats are on the rise
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair and Cambria County District Attorneys say that school threats are on the rise in central Pennsylvania and that they must stop. “We certainly have dealt with more threats regarding violence at schools from last May to now than we have I would say in the years before this,” Blair County DA […]
abc27.com
Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the parking lot off of Parkview Lane, behind the Chick-fil-A.
therecord-online.com
Dispute brewing over Sunset Pines drainage project
LOCK HAVEN – There is a major lack of cooperation between the City of Lock Haven and the Suburban Water Co., and city officials are putting the blame squarely on the water company. For now, those who are affected live in a portion of Sunset Pines. According to information...
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
