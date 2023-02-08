Read full article on original website
Firoze Patel Joins Kingsley Gate Partners
MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Firoze Patel, one of India’s most respected executive search leaders, has joined Kingsley Gate Partners, a global executive search firm that is private-equity backed, tech-enabled, and rapidly expanding worldwide. Based in Dubai, he will head up the Financial Services Practice for the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005977/en/ Firoze Patel Joins Kingsley Gate Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
helihub.com
Pawan Hans launches 6 scheduled routes in Assam, India
Pawan Hans Ltd launched its helicopter services for several sectors connecting four major cities in Assam, with an aim at boosting tourism in the northeastern state, a senior official said. The service will be available on the Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh routes for three days a week, he said. See Full Story.
thefastmode.com
Liquid Deploys Nokia’s Innovative Transport Network Technology in Africa
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it has partnered with Nokia. Through this partnership, Liquid deployed Nokia’s innovative transport network technology in the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa). This announcement comes in light of the...
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa
Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.
Flexible Leasing Options Drive Transition to Sustainable Mobility in Europe
Electric vehicles (EV) are driving the electrification of the European auto market. In the U.K., for example, 16% of all new car sales in 2022 were battery EVs, which according to Rui Ferreira, CCO at London-based EV subscription service Onto, points to a strong growth trajectory in a relatively short period of time.
thebiochronicle.com
5 benefits of migrating to Canada
Several people across the globe are very much interested to migrate to Canada because of the migrant-friendly programs launched by the nations like Canada. Canada has been very much successful in providing people with a welcoming attitude in terms of allowing several people to apply for immigration so that everybody can have the best experience in this particular nation. But at this particular point in time availing the Canada immigration services in Dubai is definitely a good idea and the following are some of the basic benefits of depending on such options:
kalkinemedia.com
Maiden Nxuu MRE stands out in Mount Burgess’ (ASX:MTB) December quarter report - Kalkine Media
Mount Burgess (ASX:MTB) released the initial Indicated/Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Botswana deposit, Nxuu, in the December quarter. The maiden Nxuu resource estimate stands at 8.3 million tonnes. MTB needs to undertake further drilling at Nxuu to enable a 2012 JORC Code Indicated/Measured MRE. Post the quarter, the...
maritime-executive.com
Seaports Are the Key to Making Green Hydrogen Cost Competitive
As the world strives for a net zero emissions future by 2050, hydrogen has attracted considerable attention in the decarbonization debate. In Europe in particular, hydrogen is receiving strong political and regulatory support. The European Union is leading in the new momentum, launching a separate hydrogen strategy in 2020. The...
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
helihub.com
RAF Puma helicopters are currently training in Kenya
Puma helicopters from RAF Benson are currently conducting environmental training in Kenya while also supporting the British Army. Located in the foothills of Mount Kenya, over 80 personnel are working in a unique and challenging environment to conduct a variety of environmental training. Often encountering temperatures of up to 35 degrees and heavy thunderstorms, the aircrew, engineers, and support staff are enhancing their skills.
helihub.com
Bristow announces restructure
Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) took action today to better support its existing business and future growth plans by reorganizing the Company’s leadership team to align with its main service lines – Government Services and Offshore Energy Services. Given the increased scale and geographic scope of Bristow’s Government Services business, the time is right to implement dedicated executive management purely focused on this important service line, with responsibility to manage existing operations as well as pursue additional growth opportunities. The new structure also provides dedicated executive management for Bristow’s leading Offshore Energy Services business, which will help drive enhanced consistency and efficiency across the Company’s global oil and gas operations.
helihub.com
Schiebel and Thales awarded Royal Navy contract by UK MoD
Schiebel and Thales have been awarded the Uncrewed Air Systems (UAS) contract “Peregrine” by the UK Ministry of Defence. This prestigious contract award will deliver the unrivalled CAMCOPTER® S-100 UAS, fitted with a powerful naval surveillance sensor suite, to provide a comprehensive maritime capability protecting Royal Navy ships on operational tasks.
thefastmode.com
Nokia Extends Manufacturing of PON OLTs in India
Nokia announced that it will extend manufacturing PON optical line terminals (OLTs) at its factory in Sriperimbudur near Chennai, India. The decision comes in response to increasing demand from local customers in India, as well as international markets. Shifts in consumer behavior, from home working to data rich entertainment services,...
Breakthrough Technology Enables World’s Most Efficient 5G Small Cells
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- InnoPhase, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company focused on innovative radio solutions for 5G/Cellular infrastructure equipment, announces the Hermes TWO digital radio device, a groundbreaking product development for more efficient cellular networks. The device utilizes InnoPhase’s patented radio architecture to deliver exceptional system efficiency and performance improvements. It shatters existing levels of integration by incorporating many key radio components onto a single CMOS semiconductor die, notably power amplifiers, Tx/Rx chains, digital signal processing including time/frequency conversions (FFT/iFFT) and system control. This revolutionary development enables an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units such as enterprise small cells. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005102/en/ InnoPhase Hermes TWO Digital Radio Block Diagram - A revolutionary development enabling an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units. Enterprise small cells will benefit greatly from the overall system integration that allows for more economical end-product designs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Global Sulphuric Acid Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 1.5% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Sulphuric Acid Market Price, Trends, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global sulphuric acid market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like application, and major regions. The report studies the latest updates in...
Fluence Supporting Premium Dutch Floriculture Brands to Future-Proof and Increase Sustainability
AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for floriculture, medicinal cannabis and food production, is supporting sustainability and operational cost efficiency amid volatile energy market conditions in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005211/en/ Orchids under Fluence LED lighting at Bernhard Kwekerijen, a rose, orchid and patio plant nursery. (Photo: Business Wire)
