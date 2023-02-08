Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Chinese spy balloon flew a route that took it past ballistic missile fields and a B-2 stealth bomber base. But he said the Pentagon took steps to protect "strategic assets" — the U.S. nuclear force — from the balloon's surveillance."All of our strategic assets — we were, made sure that we were buttoned down and movement was limited and communications were limited so that we didn't expose any capability unnecessarily," Austin told CBS News, speaking publicly for the first time since the U.S. shot the balloon down Saturday over the Atlantic.The U.S. Navy has now...

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO