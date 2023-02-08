Read full article on original website
The US Air Force's newest fighter jet just showed off a new way to fire missiles
The US Air Force recently announced that, on November 29, 2022, the two F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets delivered to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, launched air-to-air missiles for the first time from their new outer wing weapon stations. According to the press release, the 96th Test Wing's pilots fired...
U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed
It's been dubbed as "the most powerful helicopter in the Department of Defense." The post U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed appeared first on Talker.
The Abandoned Pyramid of North Dakota that Was Part of a Military Facility
Near Langdon, North Dakota, there was a cluster of military facilities known as the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex (SRMSC), which served as a foundation for the Safeguard anti-ballistic missile program run by the US Army.
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
The Incredible Capabilities Of The US Air Force's New Supersonic Training Jet
The U.S. Air Force is getting close to the launch of its newest supersonic training jet, the T-7A Red Hawk. The tech inside sounds very impressive.
China’s Spy Balloon Over Montana Is Part Of A Larger, More Troubling Pattern
KFBB-TV captureThe Pentagon says Chinese balloons have flown over the U.S. multiple times before and other peculiar incidents point to a much wider issue.
The Fastest Vehicles in the US Military
Military ground vehicles don’t necessarily go at high speeds. Most have top speeds of no more than 65 mph. Some military ground vehicles are fighting vehicles, bristling with weapons. Many others, however, are tractors, trucks, bulldozers, reconnaissance vehicles, and infantry transports. To determine the fastest US Military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on military […]
The US Military’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use
Last fall, the USS Gerald Ford, arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on earth, set sail from its berth in Norfolk, Virginia to conduct training exercises in the Atlantic. The newest class of carrier is designated to replace over the time the previous pinnacle of American carrier engineering, the nation’s 10 Nimitz-class carriers. The first […]
Defense secretary: Chinese spy balloon went past B-2 stealth bomber base
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Chinese spy balloon flew a route that took it past ballistic missile fields and a B-2 stealth bomber base. But he said the Pentagon took steps to protect "strategic assets" — the U.S. nuclear force — from the balloon's surveillance."All of our strategic assets — we were, made sure that we were buttoned down and movement was limited and communications were limited so that we didn't expose any capability unnecessarily," Austin told CBS News, speaking publicly for the first time since the U.S. shot the balloon down Saturday over the Atlantic.The U.S. Navy has now...
Meet the Stryker: US Army’s Badass Armored Fighting Vehicles
Stryker is one of the results of Army’s adaptation to post cold war warfighting conditions. This new approach would have the army adopt a flexible doctrine that would allow it to deploy quickly, and be equipped for a variety of operations. The Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored...
Iran Unveils Its Air Force ‘Eagle 44’ Underground Base
The Iranian Army’s Eagle 44 underground Air Base is capable of receiving and operating all types of fighter jets and bombers, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, IRNA reported Tuesday morning. The underground base is big enough to shelter a command post, fighter maintenance hangars, aircraft maintenance centers, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks, and can host all types of Air Force fighters.
Will Alaska be the Marine Corps’ next unit training location?
Lace up your intense cold weather boots: The Marine Corps is considering training its troops in Alaska, according to the service’s new training and education blueprint. In the planning document, the service notes the need to explore options to expand “unit and service-level training into Alaska” and whether the service requires a more permanent presence there.
From Aviation to Aid Society, Air Force's Only 5-Star General Changed Service Forever
Inspired by Gen. Henry "Hap" Arnold's ingenuity and technological zeal, a facility bearing his name has been at the forefront of the research and development of numerous military aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22A Raptor. Because of Arnold's charitable nature, thousands of undergraduate college students receive assistance...
Following the downing of a spy plane, the US and its allies conduct a coordinated air force drill directed at China
On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia deployed for air force exercises over Nevada that were focused on China and simulated dogfights with Chinese aircraft and air defense assaults.
NORAD revealed that Failed to detect Previous Chinese Spy Balloons flying over US highlighting a Gap in America’s air defenses
Since NORAD revealed that failed to notice previous incidents (rather than not publicizing them) shows a gap in America’s air defenses. On Feb. 6, 2023 the commander in charge of protecting American skies revealed that Pentagon failed to detect Chinese surveillance balloons that have previously entered US airspace. According...
British Royal Air Force refueler provides VIP service to American jets
British, United States and Australian military jets soared high over the Nevada desert this week doing real-world combat operations against simulated Chinese fighter aircraft and air defenses.
Air Force general: US failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons
The senior U.S. general made the remarks regarding past spy balloons which floated over the United States, calling it an "awareness gap."
Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Rotax S Outboard Engine
This new outboard marries the high power-to-weight ratio of a traditional outboard while creating a wide-open aft deck that enhances access to water. Configured horizontally, instead of vertically, these new Rotax S outboards are available in 115- and 150-hp ratings. Another advantage of the Rotax outboard is its designed and...
