defensenews.com

US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Vehicles in the US Military

Military ground vehicles don’t necessarily go at high speeds. Most have top speeds of no more than 65 mph. Some military ground vehicles are fighting vehicles, bristling with weapons. Many others, however, are tractors, trucks, bulldozers, reconnaissance vehicles, and infantry transports. To determine the fastest US Military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on military […]
24/7 Wall St.

The US Military’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use

Last fall, the USS Gerald Ford, arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on earth, set sail from its berth in Norfolk, Virginia to conduct training exercises in the Atlantic. The newest class of carrier is designated to replace over the time the previous pinnacle of American carrier engineering, the nation’s 10 Nimitz-class carriers. The first […]
CBS News

Defense secretary: Chinese spy balloon went past B-2 stealth bomber base

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Chinese spy balloon flew a route that took it past ballistic missile fields and a B-2 stealth bomber base. But he said the Pentagon took steps to protect "strategic assets" — the U.S. nuclear force — from the balloon's surveillance."All of our strategic assets — we were, made sure that we were buttoned down and movement was limited and communications were limited so that we didn't expose any capability unnecessarily," Austin told CBS News, speaking publicly for the first time since the U.S. shot the balloon down Saturday over the Atlantic.The U.S. Navy has now...
TEXAS STATE
The Jewish Press

Iran Unveils Its Air Force ‘Eagle 44’ Underground Base

The Iranian Army’s Eagle 44 underground Air Base is capable of receiving and operating all types of fighter jets and bombers, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, IRNA reported Tuesday morning. The underground base is big enough to shelter a command post, fighter maintenance hangars, aircraft maintenance centers, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks, and can host all types of Air Force fighters.
MilitaryTimes

Will Alaska be the Marine Corps’ next unit training location?

Lace up your intense cold weather boots: The Marine Corps is considering training its troops in Alaska, according to the service’s new training and education blueprint. In the planning document, the service notes the need to explore options to expand “unit and service-level training into Alaska” and whether the service requires a more permanent presence there.
ALASKA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

NORAD revealed that Failed to detect Previous Chinese Spy Balloons flying over US highlighting a Gap in America’s air defenses

Since NORAD revealed that failed to notice previous incidents (rather than not publicizing them) shows a gap in America’s air defenses. On Feb. 6, 2023 the commander in charge of protecting American skies revealed that Pentagon failed to detect Chinese surveillance balloons that have previously entered US airspace. According...
MONTANA STATE
boatingmag.com

Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Rotax S Outboard Engine

This new outboard marries the high power-to-weight ratio of a traditional outboard while creating a wide-open aft deck that enhances access to water. Configured horizontally, instead of vertically, these new Rotax S outboards are available in 115- and 150-hp ratings. Another advantage of the Rotax outboard is its designed and...

