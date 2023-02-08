ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
Bakersfield Channel

2 deported veterans become official United States citizens

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Two United States Army veterans that were once deported are now American citizens. Mauricio Hernandez Mata and Leonel Contreras are both from Mexico and were allowed to return to the U.S. under a Biden administration initiative. The veterans were sworn in as citizens in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Aviation International News

Gulfstream Gets $124M USAF Mx Award

The U.S. Air Force plans to fly its Gulfstreams for a while longer. On January 27, the Air Force announced that Gulfstream Aerospace had been awarded a variety of contract modifications to support the service’s fleet of C-20 and C-37 (Gulfstream III, IV, V, and 550) models. The modifications have a combined value of $124 million.
GEORGIA STATE

