12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
Kevin Bacon Wants to Remake This ’90s Horror Film: ‘I’m Just Waiting for the Call’
Here's a hint: the original movie also stars Reba McEntire.
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
Essence
Meet the Black Woman Behind Hollywood’s Latest Horror Hit
As the pen behind “M3GAN,” Akela Cooper is rewriting Hollywood’s horror norms, one (a bit too) gory scene at a time. You may not have heard her name yet, but producer/screenwriter Akela Cooper is turning the horror genre on its ear, hit by blockbuster hit. Cooper’s off-the-wall...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror
Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
Collider
Best Found Footage Horror Movies, From 'Horror in the High Desert' to 'Rec'
Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found fotage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 12 of the finest:
Collider
Horror Films Should Break the Fourth Wall More Often
In cinema, the fourth wall is the space that separates the action on screen from the audience. While the viewer is clearly aware that they are watching a film, the characters on screen remain blissfully unaware that they exist solely for our amusement. When it comes to horror, however, the fourth wall is the last thing standing between us and the carnage on screen. The moment it's broken, you are no longer safe. When horror films break the fourth wall, it most often takes the form of comedic relief or a final jump scare. Who could forget Freddy Kruger’s final cheeky wink in Freddy vs. Jason or Bagul’s dreaded acknowledgment of the audience at the end of Sinister? There is something both bone-chilling and exhilarating that arises from a film that acknowledges that you (yes, you) are watching everything unfold. In fact, horror has a long history regarding its investment in innovating the ways in which viewer experiences could be heightened by expanding the role of the audience both inside and even outside the theater.
Does ‘Skinamarink’ Have Jump Scares? Shudder’s Buzzy Horror Movie Is All Silence and Piercing Sounds
Skinamarink, the buzzy experimental horror movie now streaming on Shudder, has discovered something: If you punctuate your exceedingly quiet, mumbly film with one or two loud, piercing noises, you can make people jump! Like florals for spring, this is truly groundbreaking stuff. Written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward...
game-news24.com
Horror fans recognize that a Mind-Meltingly Clever Cult Classic is being celebrated
There are lots of really clever horror films that take the rug off the top of your chest and transform your ability to perceive the story during second or third viewing. Martin Scorseses Shutter Island instantly comes to mind, as well as the whole body of M. Night Shyamalans work, though he can easily be a bit disappointing. The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 is one of the biggest horror hits that jumped in our heads.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Wan is adapting one of the best horror shorts ever into an A24 feature film
The internet age has seen a rebirth of urban legends, and the birth of creepypastas and SCPs, short-form horror stories designed to be retold with different intents, and many modern horror directors owe their careers to short films based off these public domain spooks. Now one of the best ever is being given the feature film treatment, thanks to James Wan and A24.
Director of new indie horror film The Outwaters looks to slay on its opening weekend
The movie is presented in the found-footage style used in films such as The Blair Witch Project, REC and Cloverfield, but what unspools in the second half is singularly disorienting.
Collider
'Horror in the High Desert' Leaves It to the Audience to Scare Themselves
I’m a horror fanatic, but I’m also a nervous viewer. I love watching horror films and I'll finish them, but I will still be absolutely petrified. An area of the genre that I feel the most comfortable exploring is found footage. I’ll watch just about any found footage film and through my extensive watching, I’ve observed a certain formula. With films such as Unfriended, Paranormal Activity, or Lake Mungo, there are little to no visual frights throughout the film - until the very end. Don’t get me wrong, the rest of the film can still be terrifying, but there is no gory or disturbing visual until the final moments or towards the end at least. Laura Barne’s vicious demon is the last thing we see in Unfriended; same goes for Katie in Paranormal. And the big scare that Lake Mungo builds towards finally happens within the film’s final ten minutes. That’s what I love about these films. They rely mainly on tension and buildup to scare the audience. No cheap jumpscares or buckets of fake blood - just the intimation that something awful could happen at any minute is enough to make some horror lovers (including me) hide their eyes with their fingers. It’s a powerful cinematic tool, and no film uses it better than Horror in the High Desert.
Collider
From 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to 'Minari': The 10 Best Couples in A24 Films
While still a relative newcomer to the film industry, A24 is a film distribution and production company first established in 2012 by John Hodges that has consistently released incredible feats of cinema. These films have since become iconic staples of pop culture, such as Lady Bird, Moonlight, Midsommar, and most recently, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, garnering love from critics and audiences alike.
IGN
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
