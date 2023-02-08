Read full article on original website
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Family Reunited: Cindy Williams' Death Brings Kate & Oliver Hudson Along With Feuding Foes Back Together
Laverne and Shirley legend Cindy Williams may heal the rift between her two kids and their famous half-siblings Oliver and Kate Hudson from beyond the grave, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to a family insider, Nashville hunk Oliver, 46, and rom-com queen Kate, 43, reached out to Cindy's children — Emily, 40, and Zak Hudson, 36 — to express their sympathy after the funny gal passed away at 75 on January 25 following a brief illness.The insider confided, "Kate says perhaps Cindy's death will end up being a blessing in disguise for the siblings, bringing them back together in the end."As adults,...
The Case of the Unknowable Human
World War I is over. Humanity has gone through hell and emerged strung between merry, hectic giddiness and entrenched, unspeakable grief. And Lord Peter Wimsey—scion of the aristocracy; military hero; buoyant connoisseur of wine, rare books, piano music, and women—is on the hunt for his next beguiling case.I first encountered Wimsey, the most famous creation of the mystery novelist Dorothy L. Sayers—whose first novel, Whose Body?, was published a century ago this year—in January 2022. The unexpected, devastating end of a COVID-era romance had left me feeling everything, even boredom, with frightening intensity. I have always turned to detective stories...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
When my memoir came out, I got a brutal shock. Vulnerable writers need protection
I called her Terri The World Gets. She was the outward-facing me, the woman I’d spent decades curating. And Terri The World Gets was about to be rocketed into space, never to return. September 2019, a Friday afternoon, and the Bookseller announced that I’d written a memoir, Coming Undone,...
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" Star
On March 4, 2019, Luke Perry, star of the classic TV show, Beverly Hills, 90210, and the more current Riverdale series, died after suffering a “massive” stroke less than a week prior. The Riverdale actor died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, CA, at just 52 years old.
Kirkus Reviews
From the Archives: Fiction Reviews, 1933-2023
One of the real pleasures of assembling our 90th Anniversary Issue was combing through the archives to see what Kirkus Reviews had to say about the classics as well as some lesser-known books. You’ll find excerpts from those archival fiction reviews below. We didn’t aim to represent every major title of the past 90 years but to highlight the ones that were most entertaining or illuminating today. Allhave been condensed and lightly edited, when necessary, for clarity.
crimereads.com
Capturing the Voice—and Honesty—of Adolescence
I am not known as a young adult author, but I have published two novels about an adolescent character. Travis Hollister is, in the first book, 12 years old, and in the second, nineteen. The novels, Sweet Dream Baby and Night Letter, are really one story, or the stories of two years in Travis’s life, with a gap of six years separating them.
‘The Deepest Breath’ Review: A Heart-Stopping Plunge Into a Fathomless Obsession
When it comes to entertainment, we’re a suggestible species. Cooking shows make us salivate. Musicals make us hum along. I’ve been known to randomly cheer (and/or cry) when watching an underdog sports story. Be very careful when watching Laura McGann’s Netflix and A24 documentary The Deepest Breath. This chronicle of the precarious, haunting and near-mystical world of freediving will make you want to join the competitors in breath-holding as you follow their journeys to aquatic depths. You’ll want to. You may not be able to resist. But you should probably resist. The freedivers? Well, they should also probably resist, but The...
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: Lost in the Moment and Found by Seanan McGuire
It’s no secret that I am a longtime fan of Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children novellas. I am always in awe of the ways in which McGuire can deliver whimsical magical worlds, while also discussing complex themes of grooming and choices. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts of Lost in the Moment and Found.
booklistqueen.com
1960s Books: 38 Modern Classics Published in the Sixties
Discover the best 1960s books with these modern classic books from 1960s science fiction to popular novels of the 60s. When you think about the 1960s, you think of a world in upheaval. With the Civil Rights Movement sweeping through the United States and the growing antiwar sentiment to the Vietnam War, the decade saw a rise of the 60s counterculture.
One Who Wants to Cross review – nail-biting dread in a story of desperate migrants
This two-hander, translated from the French, has a hypnotic narrative power as it considers the refugees’ dangerous journey
goeasternoregon.com
‘Turn Every Page’ a fascinating safari with literary lions
What happens when two geniuses in their respective fields engage in a sometimes contentious, life-long collaboration? The answer to that question can be found in Lizzie Gottlieb’s “Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” (Yes, Gottlieb is the director’s father). The film is a book lover’s delight.
webnewsobserver.com
The Gilded Age Season 2: What we know so far
“A woman’s intuition is better than a man’s. Nobody knows anything you know, and a woman can guess a good deal nearer than a man.”. Isn’t it a treat to see a young woman in the lead of a show/movie? Especially when that young woman is from the ’90s or ’80s? Fans must understand; what a delight it is to watch a historical drama with spice! But what to do when you can’t find the right show according to your taste? Don’t worry, got you covered! If you are a historical drama fan, here’s your clue: renew your subscription and watch The Gilded Age!
