How To Stop Overthinking Everything
We all overthink sometimes. But if you’re still kicking yourself because your kid caught COVID at a family gathering last year or replaying that awkward Zoom meeting on a loop in your brain, you’re trapping yourself in your own head — which can be exhausting and harmful for your mental health.
What Causes Alopecia?
Alopecia is a group of conditions that affects the hair follicles—the pores in your skin where hair grows. It is characterized by partial or complete hair loss. There are many causes of alopecia including trauma, medications, fungal infections, and genetics. Some forms of alopecia may be autoimmune conditions, meaning the immune cells attack the hair follicles—but it isn’t clear exactly what causes them in the first place.Causes by Type of AlopeciaMany forms of hair loss are caused by different types of stressors. Drug treatments, physiological or emotional stress, hormonal changes, infection, and even hairstyles can cause hair to fall out....
msn.com
Are pomegranates good for health? Find out what the experts say
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Cagla E. KaymaBachelor of Science Nutrition and Dietetics · 7 years of experience · UKPomegranates are rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, both of which are known to prevent free radicals from damaging your cells. In some studies, pomegranates show potential to be effective in preventing prostate, breast, lung and colon cancers.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Pomegranate.→ Love Pomegranate? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
verywellhealth.com
What Is a Nodule?
A nodule is a growth or lump that develops on or within the body. For example, it can develop beneath the skin, in the lungs, or on glands such as the thyroid. When a health condition presents with nodules, it is considered nodularity. Nodules are incredibly common and can be...
'After Years Of Pain, I Healed My Gut Issues By Changing My Diet'
Dr. Vincent Pedre tells Newsweek how he healed his gut health over two decades in this original essay.
myzeo.com
A Guide to Caring for Elderly Parents: What you Should Know
We all have to accept the stark reality that we all end up dead; each of us has an allotted time on this planet and death is as much a part of our existence as life. We tend not to notice ageing with people we see on a daily basis, yet Father Time catches up with all of us eventually; if your parents are approaching their retirement years, this is a time when we can no longer take our good health for granted and in this short article, we offer a few tips to help you take good care of your ageing parents.
Next Avenue
Turning 70 Shouldn't Be Stressful
I feel content, despite a few unexpected complications along the way. Last August, I turned 70, after months of ballooning stress and hopeless resistance to my approaching "big number" and its implication for my health and longevity. A cousin in my mother's family emailed, "Turning 70 is a very big, life-changing event." Gee, thanks — the opposite of the message I hoped for.
dcnewsnow.com
Best eczema product
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People of any age can develop eczema, a chronic condition that often results in itching and inflamed skin. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 2% to 10% of all adults in developed countries have some form of eczema. Fortunately, there are ways to help combat the symptoms of this condition, such as topical creams or prescription treatments. The best over-the-counter eczema product is the Aquaphor Healing Ointment Variety Pack.
MedicalXpress
Is vaping any healthier than smoking?
There's been plenty of scientific debate about whether vaping is safer than tobacco, and whether it may help some people stop smoking. According to a recent Cochrane Review analysis of 78 studies, electronic cigarettes show more success in helping people quit smoking than traditional nicotine-replacement therapies, such as nicotine patches and gums.
