14news.com
SPHL team scheduled to play Thunderbolts ceases operations
DANVILLE, IL. (WFIE) - The Vermillion County Bobcats, based in Danville, Illinois, announced Thursday they have ceased operations. The SPHL hockey team joined the league just two years ago. ESPN reports the team was a no-show at their home game Sunday against Quad City. “Fans filed into the rink for...
The news has finally come out, after two weeks of uncertainty, the Vermilion County Bobcats have officially ceased hockey operations. After rumors began spreading last week that the team was folding, the confusion came to a head after the Quad City Storm traveled for a game where the home team, the Bobcats, didn't show up in their own stadium.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Bobcats are no more. In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, the Southern Professional Hockey League team announced that they have ceased operations, effective immediately. “Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations,” said team owner Ellen Tully. “It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Watchfire Shootout Bringing All-Day Saturday Basketball to Danville High School
This past weekend, the world of show choir came to Danville High School. Now this weekend, on Saturday, the world of basketball comes to Danville High School. Although they missed a couple years due to COVID, the Watchfire Shootout is established, and back again this year in full force. It’s...
Rutgers vs Illinois: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule`
An important Big Ten matchup sees Rutgers on the road; do the Illini play consistent at home or can the Scarlet Knights snag another nice road victory?. TV schedule: Saturday, February 11, 2:00 pm ET. FS1. Arena: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. When we consider Rutgers (16-8), it’s hard...
Carle opens new facility at the Riverfront in Danville
After three years of development, Carle Health's new Danville facility is here.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Carle at the Riverfront Provides a Look Inside; with Operations Beginning Feb 19th
Danville’s new CARLE AT THE RIVERFRONT medical campus held their “First Look for Community Leaders and Partners” Wednesday morning (Feb 8th), as they prepare to begin operations on Sunday February 19th. Carle Director of Ambulatory Operations Heather Tucker says once all the services from Carle’s Fairchild and Vermilion locations are moved in, this will be an outpatient facility of robust healthcare services.
foxillinois.com
Popular BBQ joint leaving Paxton after 8 years
PAXTON, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A popular BBQ joint in Paxton is moving all its operations in Illinois to Tennessee. The Humble Hog told its customers in a Facebook post on Friday that it will continue serving lunch and dinner during its regular business hours until the restaurant's last day open on Friday, Feb. 17.
Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
Man commits armed pizza robbery in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of the pizza he was delivering on Monday. Police officials said the robbery happened in the area of Zeiter Court and Griffin Street. The victim told officers that he was delivering a pizza to an address in that […]
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
smilepolitely.com
Dinner is tasty at Stango Cuisine in Champaign
Don’t forget about Stango Cuisine in their new location in Champaign sharing space with Wood N’ Hog. Yesterday, I ordered dinner from the Zambian restaurant, and it was delicious. I usually get the amazing wings here, but last night, I had the chicken curry ($12.99). The dinner came...
WCIA
Urbana School District hosting job fair
We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us. I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff. We are...
SUV stolen with Goldendoodle in Mansfield, Piatt Co. Sheriff searching
MANDFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) – UPDATE 3:44 PM. Owner says the SUV was found in Nashville, Tennessee this morning. There is no update on the whereabouts of the family’s dog. Authorities are searching for a stolen SUV with a Goldendoodle dog in the back. The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook that a white […]
Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday. Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire […]
foxillinois.com
30 firefighters on scene for apartment complex fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Thirty firefighters were on the scene at an apartment complex responding to a fire on Wednesday. Crews arrived at the 1200 block of Falcon Drive for a report of a fire at 4:19 p.m. Four families were displaced due to the fire. No injuries were...
U of I Police investigating Peeping Tom shower incident at dorm
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after they said a man was caught entering women’s shower areas at a dorm hall Sunday morning. Officials said the incident happened between 3 and 5:30 a.m. at Oglesby Hall, one of two buildings that make up the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
