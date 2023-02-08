(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO