Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Extra pandemic FoodShare benefits are ending this month, leaving food banks bracing for high demand

Hundreds of thousands of low-income Wisconsinites will soon see a drop in their food assistance payments, leaving food banks bracing for surge in demand. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsinites participating in the FoodShare assistance program were eligible for extra funding from the federal government of at least $95 a month on top of their regular benefits.
wpr.org

The pandemic caused Wisconsin manufacturers to shore up domestic supply chains

Pandemic-induced supply chain hurdles caused many of Wisconsin’s manufacturers to reevaluate where they are getting materials, and industry consultants expect that trend to continue. Some companies already moved some of their supply chains back to North America, but future geopolitical pressures could force manufacturers to accelerate those plans. In...
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Considering Lifetime Fishing License

There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin says that’s...
WJFW-TV

DOT asks farmers to create "living snow fences"

MADISON - If you are still seeing corn on some people's farmland, it’s not because they forgot; it's to stop snow drifts. The Wisconsin DOT is working with farmers to create a standing corn row snow fence program to catch blowing snow before it reaches roadways. They call them “living snow fences,” and these living barriers create a buffer that traps and controls drifting snow, piling it up before it reaches the road.
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
cwbradio.com

State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues

(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
wearegreenbay.com

What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?

(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
wearegreenbay.com

Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls

As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
OSHKOSH, WI
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Badger Herald

Wisconsin’s water contamination points to national trend toward water shortage

The Wisconsin legislature recently signaled its potential willingness to address PFAS contamination this session, following the release of research showing troubling levels of toxic chemicals in the waters of Green Bay. In his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he planned to dedicate $100 million more of his budget to taking action against PFAS contamination.
WSAW

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WISCONSIN STATE

