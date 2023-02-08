Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin egg producer says market returning to normal after months of high egg prices, industry profits
Consumer egg prices have been high for months, sparking an abundance of jokes on social media, some conspiracy theories and even an accusation of price gouging by a farm advocacy group. John Brunnquell is CEO of Egg Innovations, which produces free-range and pasture-raised eggs and has 15 farms in Wisconsin....
wpr.org
Extra pandemic FoodShare benefits are ending this month, leaving food banks bracing for high demand
Hundreds of thousands of low-income Wisconsinites will soon see a drop in their food assistance payments, leaving food banks bracing for surge in demand. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsinites participating in the FoodShare assistance program were eligible for extra funding from the federal government of at least $95 a month on top of their regular benefits.
wpr.org
The pandemic caused Wisconsin manufacturers to shore up domestic supply chains
Pandemic-induced supply chain hurdles caused many of Wisconsin’s manufacturers to reevaluate where they are getting materials, and industry consultants expect that trend to continue. Some companies already moved some of their supply chains back to North America, but future geopolitical pressures could force manufacturers to accelerate those plans. In...
wpr.org
Wisconsin saw a surge in new businesses during the pandemic. They now face inflation and a tough labor market.
Wisconsin, like much of the country, saw a surge in new businesses created during the COVID-19 pandemic. But those businesses have faced challenges in the form of inflation and the ongoing labor shortage. Despite obstacles and uncertainty around the global economy, many of the state’s new entrepreneurs have persevered.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Considering Lifetime Fishing License
There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin says that’s...
WJFW-TV
DOT asks farmers to create "living snow fences"
MADISON - If you are still seeing corn on some people's farmland, it’s not because they forgot; it's to stop snow drifts. The Wisconsin DOT is working with farmers to create a standing corn row snow fence program to catch blowing snow before it reaches roadways. They call them “living snow fences,” and these living barriers create a buffer that traps and controls drifting snow, piling it up before it reaches the road.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
cwbradio.com
State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues
(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
wpr.org
Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls
As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
wpr.org
From 'serious' to 'dire:' DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County's top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
wpr.org
Evers' budget will call for spending millions on Wisconsin's clean energy workforce
Gov. Tony Evers will call for spending millions on developing Wisconsin's clean energy workforce during his budget address next week. It's part of a long list of environmental spending initiatives from the governor, who will also call for new spending to help the state plant millions of trees. In a...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin’s water contamination points to national trend toward water shortage
The Wisconsin legislature recently signaled its potential willingness to address PFAS contamination this session, following the release of research showing troubling levels of toxic chemicals in the waters of Green Bay. In his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he planned to dedicate $100 million more of his budget to taking action against PFAS contamination.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
WSAW
wpr.org
Amid delays, GOP lawmakers order audit into Wisconsin's process for granting professional licenses
Republican lawmakers are ordering an audit of Wisconsin's process for issuing professional licenses following complaints from people forced to wait weeks or months for credentials, many of which are needed to start a job or get a promotion. As of last year, the average wait time to for a license...
wpr.org
More than 13K sturgeon spearing licenses sold ahead of Saturday season opener
More than 13,000 licenses have been sold ahead of Wisconsin's sturgeon spearing season opener this weekend. Biologists with the state Department of Natural Resources say better water clarity than last year should make for a good harvest. Starting Saturday, thousands of Wisconsinites will gather on Lake Winnebago, along with the...
