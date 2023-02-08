ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment

Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan. Tuesday...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Video shows Anthony Davis’ curious reaction to LeBron James breaking points record

It was a moment not to be missed — unless you were Anthony Davis. As a raucous crowd and Lakers teammates rose to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record, the star forward slumped to the bench in a moment caught by one of the many cameras capturing history. James made the turnaround jumper to put his career point total at 38,888 at the end of the third quarter, setting off a celebration that included Abdul-Jabbar, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and James’ family. “I don’t think it was emotional for us,” Davis said of his feelings before the game. “We tried our...
LOS ANGELES, CA

