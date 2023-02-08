We don’t know what the final result will look like, but so far Governor Evers’ ideas for a new state budget are a mixed bag. The state is in the rare position of being flush with cash, and that money presents a lot of opportunities for government to do things it couldn’t or wouldn’t before. Like providing more state aid to municipalities. The Governor wants to provide over $500 million in new state aid to Wisconsin’s cities and counties. That money could be used to fund public safety like police and fire protection, as well as local courts. That is money that then wouldn’t have to be collected through property taxes, helping the city and county balance their budgets without being so reliant on local taxpayers. For too long, Wisconsin cities and towns have had to do more with less. Adjusted for inflation, local governments receive less in state aid today than they did nine years ago. Helping local government balance their books would be a good use of state money. But Evers deserves a thumbs down for his idea to allow Wisconsin’s largest cities to adopt an additional half cent sales tax to fund local government. Providing more state aid would help reduce our tax burden. Hiking the local sales tax would increase it.

