Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Considering Lifetime Fishing License

There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin says that’s...
What’s Josh Kaul’s next move?

As Josh Kaul emerged from the conference room in his Capitol office the morning of Jan. 3, an aide revealed he had been revising a few lines of his inaugural address — even though a “finalized” version of the speech was set to be shared with reporters.
Evers pitches plan to remove lawmakers from some conservation decisions

(The Center Square) – The latest preview of Gov. Tony Evers’ new state budget focuses on conservation – as well as making it tougher for lawmakers to stop some of his conservation projects. The governor released an outline of his clean energy and conservation plan on Wednesday. Evers said he wants to “bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of...
Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State

On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues

(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’

The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Plan: $576.2M to Wisconsin municipalities, counties

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is looking to send a half-billion dollars from the state to local governments across Wisconsin, and let counties double their sales taxes. The governor announced his plan Tuesday to earmark 20% of Wisconsin’s future sales tax dollars for shared revenue and to allow counties across the state to take their sales taxes up to 1%. “The state must fulfill our obligation to ensure...
The pandemic caused Wisconsin manufacturers to shore up domestic supply chains

Pandemic-induced supply chain hurdles caused many of Wisconsin’s manufacturers to reevaluate where they are getting materials, and industry consultants expect that trend to continue. Some companies already moved some of their supply chains back to North America, but future geopolitical pressures could force manufacturers to accelerate those plans. In...
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
Former Western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind Lands Lobby Job

Former western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind’s new job will keep him in Washington, D.C. Kind yesterday said he’s been hired as a senior policy advisor at the firm Arnold & Porter. Kind just ended a 26-year career in Congress, he chose not to run for re-election last fall.
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota

It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program closes applications

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was created in 2021 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents struggling to pay utility bills or rent, stopped accepting new applications Jan. 31. Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said WERA has received over $600 million...
