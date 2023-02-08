Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Considering Lifetime Fishing License
There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin says that’s...
captimes.com
What’s Josh Kaul’s next move?
As Josh Kaul emerged from the conference room in his Capitol office the morning of Jan. 3, an aide revealed he had been revising a few lines of his inaugural address — even though a “finalized” version of the speech was set to be shared with reporters.
wpr.org
Evers' budget will call for spending millions on Wisconsin's clean energy workforce
Gov. Tony Evers will call for spending millions on developing Wisconsin's clean energy workforce during his budget address next week. It's part of a long list of environmental spending initiatives from the governor, who will also call for new spending to help the state plant millions of trees. In a...
Evers pitches plan to remove lawmakers from some conservation decisions
(The Center Square) – The latest preview of Gov. Tony Evers’ new state budget focuses on conservation – as well as making it tougher for lawmakers to stop some of his conservation projects. The governor released an outline of his clean energy and conservation plan on Wednesday. Evers said he wants to “bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of...
wpr.org
From 'serious' to 'dire:' DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County's top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State
On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest. Updated: 4 hours ago.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
cwbradio.com
State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues
(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’
The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Plan: $576.2M to Wisconsin municipalities, counties
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is looking to send a half-billion dollars from the state to local governments across Wisconsin, and let counties double their sales taxes. The governor announced his plan Tuesday to earmark 20% of Wisconsin’s future sales tax dollars for shared revenue and to allow counties across the state to take their sales taxes up to 1%. “The state must fulfill our obligation to ensure...
wpr.org
The pandemic caused Wisconsin manufacturers to shore up domestic supply chains
Pandemic-induced supply chain hurdles caused many of Wisconsin’s manufacturers to reevaluate where they are getting materials, and industry consultants expect that trend to continue. Some companies already moved some of their supply chains back to North America, but future geopolitical pressures could force manufacturers to accelerate those plans. In...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
seehafernews.com
Former Western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind Lands Lobby Job
Former western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind’s new job will keep him in Washington, D.C. Kind yesterday said he’s been hired as a senior policy advisor at the firm Arnold & Porter. Kind just ended a 26-year career in Congress, he chose not to run for re-election last fall.
New Wisconsin license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
MILWAUKEE — After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half. “[3M] is having a little challenge with their reflectivity sheeting and it’s in testing,” Wanggaard said. “That should have us online, probably...
Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says
Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat's chief of staff said.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
Badger Herald
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program closes applications
The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was created in 2021 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents struggling to pay utility bills or rent, stopped accepting new applications Jan. 31. Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said WERA has received over $600 million...
Comments / 2