fox9.com
Maple Grove man found guilty of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing fully auto pistol
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove man was found guilty of several firearm charges and trafficking fentanyl pills in federal court on Tuesday. The Department of Justice said Derrick Maurice Scott, 34, was convicted on one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a machine gun during a drug trafficking crime, possession of a machine gun, and a felon in possession of a firearm.
Devondre Phillips guilty on all counts in Truck Park bar mass shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County jury has found Devondre Phillips guilty on all counts for his role in a deadly October 2021 shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul. Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed and 15 others were injured in the shooting, including...
2nd Suspect Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people charged in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has pleaded guilty to her role in the case. Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Hunt has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder after he was found competent to face the charges against him. A third suspect, 51-year-old Maria Foster is due in court on February 15th.
Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody
A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
FBI investigating Ramsey County jail for excessive force, medical neglect of inmate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The FBI is investigating accusations that Ramsey County jail guards broke a woman’s leg, then left her alone for more than 17 hours in excruciating pain in February 2021 before finally taking her to a hospital. Miri Mozuch-Stafford, 29, filed a federal lawsuit in...
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Maple Grove man convicted of fentanyl trafficking, several firearms violations
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man who threatened a man at a convenience store last summer has been found guilty of multiple crimes.Derrick Scott, 34, was convicted of one count each of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing a machine gun, and several other firearms violations.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says Scott has a long criminal history including domestic assault and fentanyl dealing.According to court documents, on June 4, 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that Scott had threatened a man at a convenience store while brandishing a firearm.Days later, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Scott was a passenger. Police recovered 355 fentanyl pulls, a Glock 41, a .45 caliber pistol equipped with a switch, and a high-capacity magazine from the vehicle during the traffic stop.Scott is expected to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Jury Convicts Minnesota Felon for Fentanyl Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Maple Grove Felon for fentanyl trafficking, possession of a machine gun and other federal firearm violations. The jury reached the guilty verdicts following a two-day trail in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced Tuesday. He says the conviction calls for a minimum sentencing of 30 years in federal prison.
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
A Minnesota Mother Bought A Shotgun And Then She Shot Her 6-Year-Old Son 9 Times
A mother in Minnesota was found guilty of killing her 6-year-old son in her car after he thought he was going out on an evening adventure, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Feb. 8, a Hennepin County jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before convicting Julissa Thaler, 29, of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her child, Eli Hart, as Front Page Detectives reported.Dan Allard said during closing arguments that Thaler purchased the shotgun she used to slay her son and went to a range to practice shooting the firearm.“This is as premeditated as it gets,” Allard said....
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
WEAU-TV 13
Minneapolis woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minneapolis, Minn. woman is sentenced for distributing methamphetamine. According to a media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 52-year-old Roxanne Rankin of Minneapolis, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two people injured. According to Minneapolis Police, just after noon, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
2 men shot and injured in Uptown restaurant
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon inside an Uptown restaurant. Shortly after noon, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis in the 1300 block of Lagoon Avenue. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds that are not considered...
Charges: Bank employee Kazeem Adelekan defrauded elderly victims out of more than $40K
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A 34-year-old Coon Rapids man faces a felony charge accusing him of stealing nearly $45,000 from elderly victims while working as a bank employee.According to the Anoka County Attorney's Office, Kazeem Adelekan faces one charge of identity theft involving more than eight victims with a combined loss of over $35,000. The complaint states that police officers were dispatched to a U.S. Bank location on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights on June 1, responding to a report of internal fraud. Adelekan allegedly admitted to gathering private customer information while at work and then selling it to co-conspirators."The co-conspirators would then open an online banking account using the stolen information provided by (Adelekan)," the complaint said. "The co-conspirators would then attempt to transfer money from the victims' accounts to their account by way of the newly created online banking account."Adelekan was then allegedly paid by the co-conspirators for sharing the stolen information for the accounts. During the investigation, it was determined that there were 11 victims and $44,835.56 was successfully stolen, but the among attempted to be stolen totaled more than $101,000. If convicted, Adelekan faces up to 20 years in prison.
knsiradio.com
Mother Accused of Killing Her Six-Year-Old Son Convicted
(KNSI) — A jury in Hennepin County Wednesday convicted Julissa Thaler of first degree murder for the May 2022 shooting death of her six-year-old son, Eli Hart. Eli’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a search warrant conducted by Orono police. They stopped Thaler after someone called 911 saying there was a car driving around on a rim with the back windshield smashed out. Thaler was covered in blood, and there were suspected human remains on the inside of the car. There was also a bullet hole in the back seat near where the window was smashed out.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
