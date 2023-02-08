Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO