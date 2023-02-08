ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
ISANTI, MN
knsiradio.com

Mother Accused of Killing Her Six-Year-Old Son Convicted

(KNSI) — A jury in Hennepin County Wednesday convicted Julissa Thaler of first degree murder for the May 2022 shooting death of her six-year-old son, Eli Hart. Eli’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a search warrant conducted by Orono police. They stopped Thaler after someone called 911 saying there was a car driving around on a rim with the back windshield smashed out. Thaler was covered in blood, and there were suspected human remains on the inside of the car. There was also a bullet hole in the back seat near where the window was smashed out.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
knuj.net

NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH

A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
NEW ULM, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
WAITE PARK, MN
kduz.com

McLeod Co Investigating Hit and Run Vehicle/Bike Accident

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist, that happened just after 7 Saturday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident happened in the area of 200th Street and Omega Avenue in Hutchinson Township. Luckily the...
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
willmarradio.com

Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen

(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
SARTELL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy