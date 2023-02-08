Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect. Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.
Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
fox9.com
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
knsiradio.com
Mother Accused of Killing Her Six-Year-Old Son Convicted
(KNSI) — A jury in Hennepin County Wednesday convicted Julissa Thaler of first degree murder for the May 2022 shooting death of her six-year-old son, Eli Hart. Eli’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a search warrant conducted by Orono police. They stopped Thaler after someone called 911 saying there was a car driving around on a rim with the back windshield smashed out. Thaler was covered in blood, and there were suspected human remains on the inside of the car. There was also a bullet hole in the back seat near where the window was smashed out.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday
LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
kduz.com
McLeod Co Investigating Hit and Run Vehicle/Bike Accident
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist, that happened just after 7 Saturday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident happened in the area of 200th Street and Omega Avenue in Hutchinson Township. Luckily the...
Two officers rescue couple from burning home near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis Police officers rescued a couple from a burning home Tuesday morning near Bde Maka Ska and according to the department, one of them had only been an officer for three days. Officers Zachery Randall and Jamal Mitchell ran into a home on the 3400 block...
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Bloomington police think the three men who died in a double murder-suicide last week may have defrauded others in stock trading schemes, and want to be able to pass any victim information along to federal authorities.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
willmarradio.com
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0